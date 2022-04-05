How to Bet on The Masters in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Championship golf begins with The Masters at Augusta National, where the best players in the world look to cement their place in golf history. The 86th Masters will begin on Thursday April 7th and Tiger Woods is expected to play in the event. North Carolina residents looking to get in on the Masters betting action can bet for free at the top golf sportsbooks. While North Carolina sports betting laws restrict players to in-person sportsbooks, residents can still bet on The Masters at regulated bookmakers. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Masters in North Carolina and claim up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

North Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in North Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm lead the field as favorites at the Masters +1200 odds. Both players have found some success at Augusta National with top ten finishes in the last four years. However, they have never worn the coveted green jacket. In the same boat, Rory McIlroy is looking to win his first Masters, the only major championship left off his resume. McIllroy has +2000 odds after missing the cut last season. He will be an interesting player to watch, especially after not making the cut at the Valero Texas Open last week.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top North Carolina sports betting sites.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

The No.1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, has been on fire this season. He has won three PGA Tour events in the last two months including the Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitation, and WGC Match Play event, so he comes into The Masters in top form. Even though he’s ranked No. 1 in the world, his history at Augusta National has him priced with some attractive Masters odds this year. Scheffler has two appearances at Augusta National in 2020 where he tied for 19 and 2021 in a tie for 18th. Scheffler was also one of the biggest movers on the golf futures market prior to the event, moving from +4000 at some sportsbooks to +1600 ahead of The Masters. Look for the Texas native to continue his hot streak at the Masters. Take Scheffler to wear the green jacket this weekend at Augusta National.

