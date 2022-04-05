How to Bet on the Masters in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Masters in Texas this week as the 86th Masters Tournament tees off with the honorary starters on Thursday afternoon, with the green jacket being awarded on Sunday evening. Jon Rahm is the 10-1 betting favorite to win his first Masters, even though the Spanish golfer hasn’t won a tournament since last June. Golf fans in the Lone Star state can bet on the Masters in Texas while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for the first major of the year.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Texas, and how to collect free bets from the top Texas sportsbooks, continue reading as we explore all the best betting offers available for the 2022 Masters.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in TX – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in TX XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in TX – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in TX MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Texas – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Texas Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Masters in Texas

Texas sports betting is still not endorsed as state law, despite being the largest state in the U.S. Regardless of this, there are still many ways for Texas residents to bet on the Masters. For a step by step guide on how to bet on the Masters in Texas, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Texas sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on The Masters in TX

Texas Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Texas

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm is the 10-1 betting favorite to win his first green jacket at the 2022 Masters, while last year’s Players Championship winner Justin Thomas is slightly behind Rahm at 12-1 odds. Meanwhile, last year’s tournament winner Hideki Matsuyama is a long shot at 50-1 odds to repeat as tournament champion in 2022.

For more betting odds on the 2022 Masters via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Texas

Bet on the Masters in Texas this weekend and cash in on a number of great betting offers from the top Texas sportsbooks available. If you’re brand new to Texas sports betting, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading as we review the top Texas sports betting sites and highlight the best betting offers for the 2022 Masters.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Texas, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Texas sports gambling app available for those who wish to bet on the Masters in Texas. BetOnline also offers a ton of great promotions for those who wish to wager using bitcoin and other crypto coins. Texas residents who register with BetOnline to bet on the Masters this weekend will receive a special 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on the Masters worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device. BetOnline is also offering customers a free entry into this week’s Masters Predictor contest for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash and prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the Masters in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in TX

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is the most easy-to-use and user-friendly Texas sports betting app available for betting on the 2022 Masters. Sign-up with XBet now and Texas residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus worth up to $500. XBet is also offering a special odds boost for the Masters, with a 60% return should any golfer hit a hole in one. Terms and conditions apply, check out the details below.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on the Masters in Texas now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in TX

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is known for being one of the most generous and accommodating Texas sportsbooks available for golf betting. Not only does MyBookie take care of brand new customers, with a special matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000 just for signing up. MyBookie also offers great free bets and loyalty rewards for long-time customers for the biggest sporting events of the year, and the 2022 Masters is no exception.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the Masters in Texas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Justin Thomas is the second betting favorite on the odds board headed into Thursday’s tee off for the 2022 Masters. Thomas is only behind Jon Rahm, who has done everything at Augusta National but win, with top ten finishes in his last four appearances at the Masters. While Thomas will have his handful against a very hungry Spaniard in Rahm, Thomas himself as been eyeing a green jacket of his own, having finished in the top 25 of the Masters leader board in all but one of his Augusta National appearances. With this in mind, bet on Justin Thomas to to win the 2022 Masters at 12-1 odds this weekend.

To place your free bets on the Masters with BetOnline today, click the link below now.