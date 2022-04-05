Kansas Defeats UNC, Crowned National Champions

The Kansas Jayhawks have completed an incredible year by winning the national championship on Monday, defeating UNC, 72-69.

This was one of the most intense and thrilling March Madness final games we’ve seen in quite some time, as expected. Kansas trailed by 15 points at halftime but swiftly reversed that deficit in the second half, outscoring the University of North Carolina 47-29.

Unfortunately for the University of North Carolina, they were unable to get much going offensively in the second half. Caleb Love had arguably his worst game as a Tarheel, shooting only 20% from the field and failing to get anything to go in crucial situations. Factor in Brady Manek getting hit in the head early in the contest and clearly being out of it, with Armando Bacot also dealing with his ankle injury, UNC truly didn’t have much on their side.

Kansas got outstanding contributions from a few guys on the court, as five players scored at least 12 points. In the last minutes of the game, guard Remy Martin sank clutch three-pointers for the Jayhawks, sealing the victory. The probable Wooden Award winner, Ochai Agbaji, went about his business. Agbaji not only scored 12 points, but he also contributed significantly on the defensive side of the ball. David McCormack, who has been perhaps the most impactful player for Kansas this season, concluded the game with a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji was voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Kansas advanced to the March Madness tournament after winning the Big 12 tournament. They then defeated Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, Miami, Villanova, and UNC in the finals. They had an amazing season all year, and this is just the cherry on top of it, proving that they were the best team in the country all year long.

Kansas’ 14-year wait has finally come to an end. The Jayhawks have won the National Championship for the fourth time in school history.