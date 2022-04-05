NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

With many NBA games to choose from on Tuesday, bettors should have no trouble profiting from some of the night’s best player props. Given that some of the best players in the NBA will be competing, we’ve made a few picks on who we think will make us money.

NBA Games On Tuesday

76ers vs Pacers

Cavaliers vs Magic

Hawks vs Raptors

Hornets vs Heat

Rockets vs Nets

Trail Blazers vs Thunder

Bucks vs Bulls

Wizards vs Timberwolves

Spurs vs Nuggets

Grizzlies vs Jazz

Pelicans vs Kings

Lakers vs Suns

Recently, there have been several late scratches. It’s a letdown for those who bet on parlays and player props earlier in the day, but it makes sense from the standpoint of some tea,, who want to make sure their players are fully healthy for the playoffs. Make certain you’re informed about any injuries.

Best NBA Player Props – Tuesday – April 5

Over 31.5 Points – Giannis Antetokounmpo

The play of the night should be taking Giannis Antetokounmpo over 31.5 points. Despite the fact that Antetokounmpo has only averaged 29.7 points against the Chicago Bulls this season, this is a game in which he should be more focused because the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to get the Eastern Conference’s top spot in the coming days.

When you consider that the Chicago Bulls have allowed the third-most points at the center position, have the 22nd-worst defensive rating, and have allowed 49.1 points per game in the paint, it appears that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to reach the 31.5 point mark.

Take Antetokounmpo to score over 31.5 points on Tuesday night.

Over 1.5 Threes – Nikola Vucevic

Taking players to hit three-pointers against Milwaukee is always one of the best bets of the night.

Nikola Vucevic should be able to hit this mark, given that the Milwaukee Bucks have allowed the most 3-point attempts and makes in the NBA. Milwaukee has given up an average of 19 3-pointers given up per game over their last three games, opening the door for a big game for the Bulls’ center.

Vucevic will be has taken at least three 3-pointers in each of his previous ten games. He also shot 4-of-5 from deep against the Milwaukee Bucks in their last meeting, indicating that he will continue to get those types of looks on the perimeter against them.

With Antetokounmpo clogging the paint on defense, look for Vucevic to hit more than 1.5 3-pointers versus the Bucks tonight.

Over 1.5 Threes – Caris LeVert

Despite his 32.3 percent three-point percentage on the season, Caris LeVert has been able to shoot the 3-ball well recently. He’ll be heading into this game after making two 3-pointers in his last game and three the night before. In nine of his last ten games, LeVert has taken at least three three-pointers and should be able to get some open looks against a young Orlando Magic team that has struggled on defense all year long.

In addition, the Magic have allowed the 13th-most 3-pointers per game. Shooting guards are also averaging 23.6 points per game against the Magic this season, which bodes well for a big game for LeVert on Tuesday night.

Take Caris LeVert to make over 1.5 3-pointers against Orlando on Tuesday evening.