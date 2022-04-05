NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 5

With many NHL games to choose from on Tuesday, it’s time to check out our NHL picks and parlays of the night. Given the number of games available, we must use caution and ensure that we only pick games in which we are completely confident.

NHL Games On Tuesday

Hurricanes vs Sabres

Blue Jackets vs Flyers

Maple Leafs vs Panthers

Avalanche vs Penguins

Rangers vs Devils

Senators vs Canadiens

Bruins vs Red Wings

Wild vs Predators

Islanders vs Stars

Best NHL Bets – Tuesday – April 5

At BetOnline, bettors can always get the greatest odds, free bets, and more for all NHL games.

New York Rangers ML vs New Jersey Devils

The New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils have a long rivalry in the NHL, which usually results in them playing some of the season’s most competitive games.

The Rangers have a 2-1 record versus the Devils this season, while their overall record is 44-20-6. On the other hand, the Devils are 24-39-6 and sit in the bottom half of the Metropolitan Division, with the second-lowest number of points in the conference.

When you look at the numbers of Igor Shesterkin and Nico Daws, you can see that the Rangers should be able to win this game. Nico Daws is 8-10 on the season with a 3.33 goals-against-average, while Shesterkin is 21-10-4 with a 2.14 goals-against-average.

Colorado Avalanche vs Pittsburgh Penguins Under 6

The Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off tonight in a game that should be one of the most exciting of the regular season. We should expect a playoff atmosphere in this one, given that the Colorado Avalanche have the most points in the NHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins are the number three seed in the Metropolitan Division.

The excitement of a playoff game is one of the key reasons I favor the under in this one. When there is a competitive element to a game, scoring goals is usually much more difficult.

When I consider that the Penguins’ Tristan Jarry has only allowed 2.34 goals per game and the Avalanches’ Darcy Kuemper has only allowed 2.37 goals per game, it appears as this game will finish under six goals.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in a 3-2 finish.

Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 vs Buffalo Sabres

The game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres should be one of the most lopsided of the evening. Despite the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes have gone 4-3-3 in their last ten games, they are still the Metropolitan Division’s top team with a 45-16-8 record.

On the other hand, Buffalo has only 56 points on the season. They presently have the fourth-least amount of points in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 25-37-6. They will, however, be riding a two-game winning streak into this one.

The Hurricanes defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 in the first match between the two teams.

Despite the fact that Craig Anderson is only giving up 3.06 goals per game for the Sabres, the Carolina Hurricanes score more than 3.3 goals per game. The Sabres also allow 33.5 shots per game, which puts them in the top half of teams in terms of shots allowed per game.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

For all of the reasons stated above, I’m going to include those picks in my parlay.

My other leg is on the Florida Panthers to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the Panthers should have a minor advantage thanks to Erik Kallgren’s being in the net.