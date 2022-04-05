NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

With nearly ten NHL games scheduled for Tuesday, picking and predicting some of the games of the night will be challenging. Below, we’ll help bettors earn some cash by breaking down the top NHL picks and predictions for the games today.

NHL Games On Tuesday

Hurricanes vs Sabres

Blue Jackets vs Flyers

Maple Leafs vs Panthers

Avalanche vs Penguins

Rangers vs Devils

Senators vs Canadiens

Bruins vs Red Wings

Wild vs Predators

Islanders vs Stars

NHL Picks and Predictions – Tuesday – April 5

Before you place your best NHL bets, check out our NHL picks and predictions for tonight’s action.

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Prediction

The matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets will pit two of the NHL’s worst teams against each other. The Blue Jackets will enter with only 70 points on the season, while the Flyers will enter with 55 points. Both are in the bottom three of the Metropolitan Division.

Carter Hart and Elvis Merzlikins, both of whom have given up more than 3.3 goals per game, are likely to start for their respective sides in the net on Tuesday.

Since the Columbus Blue Jackets are heading into this one on a seven-game losing streak, it’s hard not to like the Flyers’ chances in this spot. Fresh off of a win versus the Rangers, Philadelphia has scored three goals or more in six of its last seven games, which bodes well for its chances in this one.

Take the Flyers to beat the Blue Jackets to Tuesday evening.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction

The battle between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be much different than the matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets that we forecasted above. Because they are the top two seeds in the Atlantic division, we should see a competitive matchup.

Not only have both teams been playing excellent hockey for the majority of the season, but they will also be coming in on big win streaks. Both teams have won eight of their previous ten games, with the Panthers on a four-game winning stream and the Maple Leafs on a five-game winning streak, respectively.

One thing to keep in mind for this game is that Toronto’s goalie will be Erik Kallgren, who’s only played in seven games this season. Despite looking good in his limited time in the net, it would be safe to take the Panthers tonight because he hasn’t played much against top tier competition.

The Maple Leafs also defeated Florida 5-2 in their opening meeting of the season, so look for the Panthers to get some revenge here.

Take Florida to come out on top in this potential playoff matchup on Tuesday night.

Islanders vs Stars Prediction

The Islanders versus the Stars will be a fascinating inter-conference game. These two teams have only met once this season, with the Islanders coming out on top with a 4-2 victory.

New York and Dallas feature two of the league’s best goaltenders and both will be in action on Tuesday evening. Jake Oettinger has had an outstanding season in net for Dallas, allowing only 2.49 goals per game, while Semyon Varlamov has allowed 2.7 goals per contest.

However, the Stars have given up four goals in three of their past five games, which should give the Islanders the edge in this game. New York has won eight of its last 11 games while scoring three goals in seven of their last eight contests, which makes backing the Islanders to win outright is the best bet here.

Take New York to beat Dallas in this battle on Tuesday evening

Best NHL Bets Today – Tuesday, April 5

My favorite bet of the evening will be on the Florida Panthers to win outright. I say this because of the points I made earlier. I believe that Toronto’s decision to go with a goalie who hasn’t seen a lot of action isn’t a good one. It should provide the Panthers with the slight advantage they need to defeat one of the best teams in the NHL.