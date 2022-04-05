MLB

Rays trade outfielder Austin Meadows to the Tigers

Jeremy Freeborn

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers for infielder Isaac Peredes and a draft pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft according to the Associated Press on Monday. The Tigers become the third team Meadows has played for following one season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and four seasons with the Rays.

Meadows, who was the first round pick, ninth overall himself in the 2013 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by Pittsburgh, batted .234 with 27 home runs and a career-high 106 runs batted in during the 2021 MLB regular season. He also scored 79 runs and had 121 hits, three triples, four stolen bases, 59 walks, 237 total bases, and eight sacrifice flies.

This is the second time in Meadow’s career he has been traded. On July 31, 2018, he was moved from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Rays with pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz for pitcher Chris Archer. The deal between Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh is considered one of the most lopsided trades in recent memory. In two seasons in Pittsburgh, Archer had a record of six wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 4.92.

The Tigers meanwhile have upgraded their outfield group. Meadows is projected to be the starting left fielder, and is expected to join an outfield that includes Akil Baddoo and Robbie Grossman. Baddoo had 413 at bats in his rookie season with Detroit in 2021, and batted .259 with 13 home runs and 55 runs batted in. Grossman meanwhile is heading into his second season with the Tigers after signing a two-year deal worth $10 million on January 5.

Parades, a native of Hermosillo, Mexico, can play second base, shortstop, and third base. This past season in Detroit, he batted .208 with one home run and five runs batted in. During 85 plate appearances and 72 at bats, he scored seven runs, and had 15 hits, three doubles, one triple, 10 walks, 23 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .306, and a slugging percentage of .319.

Topics  
MLB Rays Tigers
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
