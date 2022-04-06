Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 6)

With six NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, bettors should have a good chance of making some profit. Below, we are going to go over the best NBA picks and one parlay for the day.

NBA Games On Wednesday

Mavericks vs Pistons

Nets vs Knicks

Celtics vs Bulls

Wizards vs Hawks

Thunder vs Jazz

Suns vs Clippers

Best NBA Bets – Wednesday, April 6

Below, we’re going to go over two picks and one parlay that bettors can profit from at BetOnline.

New York Knicks (+5.5) vs Brooklyn Nets

After beating the Houston Rockets last night by 13 points, the Brooklyn Nets have to now turn around and beat the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

The Nets are 3-0 against the Knicks this season, but the margin of their victories is only 3.3 points. Brookly has beaten the Knicks by three, two, and five.

When looking at the numbers, it’s easy to take the Knicks. Brooklyn is 3-9-1 ATS this season on a back-t0-back and the Knicks are 12-8 ATS when they have a rest advantage. Outside of those numbers, they have both played somewhat similar basketball in the past 10 games with both of them going 6-4.

Brooklyn has a tendency of allowing teams to fight back when they’re up big, which once again happened last night against the Rockets as Houston cut the lead down to 10 points in the fourth.

Take the Knicks with the +5.5 at home.

Bostons Celtics (-7) vs Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics will travel to Chicago on Wednesday after having three days off. Chicago, on the other hand, is going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, 127-106.

Let’s dive into the numbers here a bit to get a better understanding of the pick. The Celtics are 22-16 ATS on the road this year, while the Bulls are 25-13 ATS at home. With a rest advantage, the Celtics are 8-5-1, and Chicago is 8-7-1 ATS on back-to-backs.

Although those numbers aren’t going to help us much, it’s the analytical side of things that leads me to take the Celtics. Boston ranked second in net rating, 10th in offensive rating, and has the best defensive rating. Chicago ranks 18th in net rating, 11th in offensive rating, and 22nd in defensive rating so far this season.

With the numbers that back up Boston and them trying to solidify the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, take the Celtics to cover -7 in this one.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

Because of the reasons above, we’re going to take the Knicks and Celtics picks in this parlay. The Dallas Mavericks to win outright is going to be the last leg of the parlay.

Although Dallas is -365 on the ML, it gives us some more value. I think Dallas could cover, but when factoring in that they just lost to the Washington Wizards last week when they were the heavy favorites, I am a bit worried about them covering.