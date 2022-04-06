How to Bet on the Masters in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Residents can bet on the Masters in Ontario this week as Ontario’s own Corey Conners, who comes in as a 60-1 underdog after his eighth-place finish at last year’s tournament. Jon Rahm is the 10-1 betting favorite to win the 86th edition of the Masters, which tees off with the first round on Thursday, April 7th, with the final round being played on Sunday, April 10th. The hype for Augusta National will be even bigger this year, as Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2022 Masters for the first time since his car accident.

Ontario sports betting fans can get in on all the action for the 2022 Masters, with a ton of great Ontario sportsbooks offering exclusive promotions for Ontario residents for the biggest golf tournament of the year.

Ontario sports betting recently re-launched with a number of new Ontario sportsbooks allowed in the betting market.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Jon Rahm is the 10-1 betting favorite to win his first green jacket this weekend, while last year’s winner Hideki Matsuyama is a 50-1 long shot to repeat as champion. Canadian Corey Conners is a 60-1 long-shot to be just the second Canadian to win a green jacket, while five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is lined at odds of 45-1 to win his sixth green jacket this weekend.

For more betting odds on the 2022 Masters via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

Golf fans can bet on the Masters in Ontario this week and cash in on a number of great betting offers from the top online sportsbooks. If you're new to golf betting, don't sweat it. A number of great Ontario sports betting sites offer alternative betting odds on the 2022 Masters, including head-to-head match-ups, round-by-round outcomes, and even live odds on the Masters tournament as it's being played.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Ontario, while cashing in on exclusive golf betting offers, read on as we review the best golf betting sites available for the 2022 Masters.

1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters

🏆 Founded 2021 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Matched Free Bet, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For The Best Golf Odds in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes For residents that want to bet on the Masters in Ontario this weekend, PowBet is the best way to get on the green. A new Ontario sports betting site, PowBet has exclusive offers for Masters betting in Ontario. Register with PowBet now and receive a matched deposited bonus of up to $125, as well as a 50% weekly, reload bonus of up to $750. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details. PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer

Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $300

No Rollover Requirement

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is a long-time provider of golf betting odds for Ontario residents and is teeing up some of the best exclusive offers for the 2022 Masters. Ontario residents who register with BetOnline to bet on the Masters this week will receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on the Masters of up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device. BetOnline is also offering users a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash and prizes in their annual BetOnline Masters Predictor contest.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Shangri La — $500 in Free Golf Bets



🏆 Founded 2016 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Single Game Betting in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Credit Card, Interac e-transfer, ecoPayz, ApplePay, AmazonPay, Cryptocurrency, and more 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes Shangri La is another great option for Ontario sports betting fans looking to bet on the 2022 Masters. Shangri La is offering a matched deposit bonus of up to $500 for new Ontario users, as well as six free golf bets just for signing up. Terms and conditions apply, see below for full details. Shangri La Promo Code Terms and Conditions All New Players in Ontario Are Eligible For The Sports Betting Bonus

Minimum Deposit of $25

7x Rollover Requirement

Justin Thomas is lined at 12-1 odds to win his first green jacket this week, just behind the betting favorite Jon Rahm. Thomas was just one stroke back of the lead in the third round of last year’s Masters, but triple-bogeyed on the thirteenth hole, knocking himself out of contention. Thomas finished the 2021 Masters tied for twenty-first, extending his streak of top-twenty-five finishes to five straight years. Justin Thomas is a likely contender to be among the top of the leaderboard on Sunday, and at the current price of 12-1, he’s a great bet to make to win the 2022 Masters.

