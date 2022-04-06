The first round of the 2022 French presidential election takes place this Sunday, April 10th, with a run-off election between the top-two candidates taking place two weeks later on April 24th. Emmanuel Macron is the massive betting favorite to win a second term as French President, but his main opponent Marine Le Pen’s betting odds have begun to shrink as the first round of voting looms closer.

Macron won handily in a head-to-head run-off with Marine Le Pen back in 2017, garnering 66.1% of the vote, with almost double the support of Le Pen. Now, five years later, Macron finds himself in a much tighter presidential race against Le Pen and her right-wing populist party that has been gaining traction on the heels of a global populist movement over the last few years. The stakes could not be higher for the people of France, and Europe as this year’s biggest election takes place in just a few days.

The Best Politics Betting Sites for the 2022 French Election

BetOnline – $1,000 Politics Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets – $1,000 Politics Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 French Election – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 French Election MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the French Election – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the French Election BetUS – $3,125 in Free Politics Bets for French Election 2022 – $3,125 in Free Politics Bets for French Election 2022 Bovada – $750 to Bet on Politics – $750 to Bet on Politics

2022 French Presidential Election | April 10th, 2022

Unlike the U.K. or United States election process, the French Presidential election is a two-stage process. The first round takes place this Sunday and involves a wide group of candidates. This group of candidates will be whittled down to just two, who will go forward in a head-to-head run-off on April 24th.

While election polling, in general, tends to be a slight exaggeration of public opinion, the French have been known to produce accurate election polls due to a large number of candidates in the running. With this in mind, it would be foolish to dismiss the latest movement towards Le Pen as media hysteria, as trends are indicating this election could be closer than what any odds are currently indicating.

Marine Le Pen Betting Odds On The Move Ahead of Round One

A recent Harris survey poll has shown Marine Le Pen has gained unprecedented momentum ahead of the first round on Sunday. Le Pen is reportedly polling within 3% of Macron, the closest she has ever been in head-to-head polls against the French president. The overton window on the political right in France is not going to do Emmanuel Macron any favors either. Populism in France is thriving, with far-right candidate Eric Zemmour peaking at 18% in polling in the lead up to the 2022 French election. However, the political right in France has united around Marine Le Pen, which is why she has experienced such a surge in polling just a few days ahead of voting.

2022 French Election Odds | Politics Betting Odds for French Election

Emmanuel Macron is a -600 betting favorite to win a second term as French President. For full betting odds on the 2022 French Presidential Election via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Party Leader French Election Odds Play Emmanuel Macron -600 Marine Le Pen +360 Jean-Luc Melenchon +2500 Eric Zemmour +8500 Valerie Pecresse +150,000 Yanick Jadot +250,000 Anne Hidalgo +500,000 Pierre de Villiers +1,000,000 Nicolas Dupont-Aignan +1,000,000

Will Emmanuel Macron Win the 2022 French Election?

Marine Le Pen is a -2500 betting favorite to be among the top two candidates for the head-to-head run-off election on April 24th. Prior to recent polls, Emmanuel Macron was a massive -1430 betting favorite to win a second term, but with the recent numbers shifting towards Le Pen, Macron is now lined at odds of -400 at most European betting outlets.

A lower turnout could very much hurt Macron in his bid for re-election. French voters have previously expressed fatigue with the choice between the center-left and the far-right, which has been going on in France for almost two decades. With this in mind, there’s a real chance that voters will stay home for round two, which would be a disastrous scenario for the En Marche leader.

While it is still highly unlikely that Marine Le Pen is the next French president, the very notion that Emmanuel Macron is being challenged by the far-right party in France is an indication of the tense political climate across Europe, and around the globe.