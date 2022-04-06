The 2022 Masters tees off this Thursday, April 7th from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The 84th edition of the tournament marks the twenty-fifth anniversary since Tiger Woods became the first non-white player to win a green jacket in 1997. Woods was an 8-1 co-favorite to win his first green jacket back in 1997, sharing the betting board with PGA legend Greg Norman. The +800 price on Woods in 97′ would seem like a gift in hindsight, as the golf phenom would go on to pick up Masters wins in 2001 as a +150 favorite, in 2002 as a favorite at odds of +200, and in 2005 as a +350 favorite.

After fourteen major championships, Tiger Woods’ was never considered to be a long-shot until his remarkable fifteenth major, and fifth Masters tournament win in 2019, which saw Woods cash as a 14-1 long-shot to win another green jacket. This year, Woods comes in as a 45-1 long-shot to win his sixth Masters, returning to pro-golf after a devastating car accident in 2021 which left the forty-six-year-old with career-threatening injuries. A win for Tiger Woods at this year’s Masters would be the eighty-third PGA victory in his professional career, putting Woods ahead of Sam Snead for most tour wins in PGA history.

While the current price on Woods at 45-1 seems slightly undervalued, considering all of the intangible factors headed into this 84th Masters. It would still be considered one of the biggest underdog stories in golf betting history should Tiger Woods win his sixteenth major championship and sixth green jacket this weekend.

Let’s take a look at five long shots that could win the Masters at Augusta National this weekend.

Tommy Fleetwood +100,000

It’s never a bad idea to bet on Tommy Fleetwood when wagering on a major championship. While the English golfer has never won a major, Fleetwood has finished as the runner-up at both the 2019 Open Championship, and the 2018 US Open. Fleetwood is currently sitting at massive odds of 100-1 to win his first green jacket, and while it may be a highly unlikely proposition, the Englishman has a knack for getting off to a hot start, which is very important when playing at Augusta National. If Fleetwood can keep his head, and his ball above water in the opening rounds of the 2022 Masters, there’s no telling what he can do come championship Sunday. Take a shot at Tommy Fleetwood to win the Masters at 100-1 odds.

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

The 2021 Masters tournament winner, Hideki Matsuyama, is a 50-1 long shot to repeat as Masters champion in 2022. Matsuyama finished with a one-stroke lead over Will Zalatoris to win the first green jacket won by a Japanese-born golfer last year. Since then, Matsuyama has gone on to win the Zozo Championship in October of last year, and the Sony Open in Hawaii at the start of the 2022 season. His most recent win in the Sony Open ties him with K.J. Choi for most tour victories by an Asian-born player with eight and will look to make it nine on Sunday at the 2022 Masters. Bet on Hideki Matsuyama at 50-1 odds to win back-to-back green jackets at the 2022 Masters.

Xander Schauffele +2200

Xander Schauffele is hot off of a remarkable 2021 and is looking to continue his winning ways in 2022. Schauffele was just two shots behind the lead at the 2021 Masters, before hitting his tee shot into the water on sixteen and falling out of contention. Schauffele finished the tournament tied for third place, his second top-five finish in five appearances at Augusta National. Schauffele followed up his performance at Augusta by winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in men’s individual golf. Schauffele has never won a major championship in his professional golfing career but has nine top-ten finishes to his name, including a T2 and T3 at Augusta. Bet on Xander Schauffele at 22-1 odds to win his first green jacket on Sunday at the 2022 Masters.

Collin Morikawa +2200

There is a ton of value on Collin Morikawa at the current price of 22-1 to win his first green jacket this weekend. Morikawa has five PGA Tour wins to his name, including two major championships, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, both of which were won in his tournament debut. Morikawa finished tied for eighteenth at last year’s Masters, and although he is coming off a rough performance at the Players Championship last month, there is a lot to like at +2200 on Morikawa this weekend.

Rory McIlroy +2000

Rory McIlroy is a 20-1 long shot coming into the opening round of the 2022 Masters. McIlroy is coming off one of his worst performances at the Masters in 2021, missing the cut for the first time since making his tournament debut in 2010. Prior to that, McIlroy managed to finish among the top ten in six of seven Augusta National appearances between 2014 and 2020, with a fourth-place finish in 2015 being the Northern Irishman’s best showing at Augusta in his professional career. McIlroy is a four-time major champion, having won the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, and 2014 PGA Championship, but has never won a Masters. Bet on Rory McIlroy to win the 2022 Masters at 20-1 odds via BetOnline.