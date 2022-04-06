Golf

Peyton Manning Reveals His 2022 Masters Predictions to Golf Magazine

Nick Raffoul
Peyton Manning Picks Justin Thomas to Win the 2022 Masters

In a recent interview with Golf, Peyton Manning shared his experience playing at Augusta National and made his 2022 Masters predictions.

The No.1 pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, Manning threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns in his illustrious NFL career. He has two Super Bowl rings, one with both the Indianapolis Colts (2007) and Denver Broncos (2016).

The former NFL star also played at Augusta with friend Tiger Woods in a match versus Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, so he knows a thing or two about the rigors that  golfers will face at the Masters course this weekend.

Peyton Manning’s Masters Predictions

While Peyton Manning said that he will be rooting for Woods if he decides to participate, he picked Justin Thomas to win his first green jacket at The Masters on Sunday.

Thomas played with Woods and son Charlie in the Par 3 and practiced with Woods on Tuesday.

The 2017 PGA Champion is now one of the favorites to win the event.

At BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites, Thomas is now tied with favorite Jon Rahm with +1100 odds to win The Masters. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods Masters odds currently sit at +4500 after he announced that he plans to play at Augusta National.

According to Rahm, Woods only shares his secrets about the course at Augusta with Thomas, which could give the co-favorite a distinct advantage this weekend.

Justin Thomas Masters History

The Masters odds have been moving in Thomas’ direction and for good reason. Thomas improved his finishes at The Masters in four straight years at The Masters between 2017 and 2020.

He’s never missed a cut at Augusta but slid from a career-best fourth place finish in 2020 to 21st in 2021, his worst finish since 2017, when he finished 22nd.

For a quick summary of Justin Thomas’ Masters history, check out the chart below.

Year Masters Finishes Masters Round 1 Masters Round 2 Masters Round 3 Masters Round 4
2016 T39 76 73 78 71
2017 T22 73 76 71 70
2018 T17 74 67 70 73
2019 T12 73 68 69 70
2020 4 66 69 71 70
2021 T21 73 67 75 73

2022 Masters Odds | Justin Thomas Odds to Win The Masters

BetOnline allows members to make Masters Predictions with their 2022 Masters Betting Contest.

Peyton Manning isn’t the only one picking Thomas to win the 2022 Masters. It appears that Thomas’ practice round with Woods has caught the attention of sharp bettors as well.

Jon Rahm was the early betting favorite to win the Masters but the odds have moved in favor of Justin Thomas this week.

While Tiger Woods has +4500 odds to win The Masters, he’s still outside of the top 10 on the Masters odds leaderboard for this weekend. In fact, Woods is tied with Louis Oosthuizen, Sam Burns, and Shane Lowry with the 14th-best odds to win The Masters in 2022.

BetOnline also offers a wide variety of golf prop bets, including odds for golfers to miss the cut at The Masters. Thomas comes in with -700 odds to make the cut while Woods has -120 odds to miss the Masters cut.

Check out the latest Masters betting odds for the top 10 golfers from BetOnline below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play
Jon Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1100 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1600 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1800 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +1800 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1800 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +1800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2000 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo

 

 

Golf
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
