Phil Mickelson’s Top 5 Masters Moments

Phil Mickelson, the six-time Masters champion, will not be participating at the 2002 Masters, He is taking a leave of absence after making controversial comments supporting the Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour that involves Australian golf legend Greg Norman. This will be in fact the first time since 1994, that Mickelson will not be competing at the Masters.

5) 2014 Birdie Putt

Mickelson might have missed the cut in 2014, but in the first round he delivered with a long putt for the ages on the 10th hole. The putt was from 60 feet, and took a complete 90 degree right angle turn to plop into the hole.

4) Remarkable Consistency

Yes, Phil Mickelson has won three Masters, but what is most impressive from his Masters career is the fact he has been incredibly consistent. He he has 15 top-10 finishes at Augusta since 1995. Prior to his first win in 2004, Mickelson finished in third place in 1996, 2001, 2002, and 2003. On two of those occasions, in 2001, and 2002, Woods won the green jacket.

3) 2004 Masters Win

For the second straight year, a left-hander won the Masters, as Mickelson followed 2003 champion Mike Weir of Canada. At the 2004 Masters, Mickelson shot a four-round score of -9 to beat Ernie Els of South Africa by a stroke. On the final seven holes in the fourth round, Mickelson collected five birdies. He did a remarkable job of hanging on to beat Els, as the South African recorded two eagles himself in the final round. Mickelson’s 20-foot putt was a birdie on the 18th hole, which helped him get to -9.

2) 2006 Masters Win

Mickelson won his second Green Jacket in 2006 with a score of -7. Just like in 2004, a South African was in second place as Tim Clark was the runner up, two strokes back of Mickelson. Three months later, Mickelson almost won a second major in 2006. At the U.S. Open, all he needed was a score of par on the 18th hole to win the title, but posted a score of double bogey, and was one stroke back of champion Geoff Ogilvy of Australia.

1) 2010 Masters Win

Mickelson captured his third green jacket in 2010, when he shot a four-round score of -16, and beat Englishman Lee Westwood by three strokes. Mickelson’s most memorable shot was on the 13th hole in round four, where he had an amazing approach shot where the ball moved around a tree, and landed with an excellent birdie opportunity.