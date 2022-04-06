The Buffalo Bullies: Stefon Diggs Extended, Plans To Retire A Bill

The Bills have just extended Stefon Diggs for 4 years at $104M, officially keeping him in Buffalo for six more years. This is a terribly scary thought for every other team in the AFC. Here’s why.

The Buffalo Bullies

Josh Allen having a true #1 receiver means the Bills will always have a competitive offense, and it is evident that the Bills draft well at the position too (Gabriel Davis, for example). Some say they need to address WR in this draft, and to that I say: pshaw (again, Gabriel Davis). The Bills could use some help on OL and perhaps add a second corner, but they are one of the most complete teams in the NFL and a true nightmare at that.

The Bills Offense

The mere presence of Josh Allen is scary enough, as he is already one the best 5 QBs in the NFL. He is versatile, but to use an analogy to two Ravens, he is more like Patrick Ricard, a 300lb DL/FB, than Lamar Jackson. Allen is a big man, which helps calms the qualms generally surrounding QBs who run. Besides for Allen the Bills have Stefon Diggs, who is a tremendous route runner, Gabriel Davis, a year three WR that has proven to be a redzone phenom, and Dawson Knox, a fantastic TE. Oh, and let’s not forget OJ Howard, Jamison Crowder, and Isaiah McKenzie. Their RB room is a bit thin, but they like how Singletary came on late in the year. Also, the RB class is pretty deep this year, meaning it it entirely possible that they draft a starting-caliber running back at the end of Day 2 or on Day 3 (such as Dameon Pierce, Isaiah Spiller, or Zach Charbonnet). See? Scary.

The Bills Defense

Though I would love to see the Bills add Trent McDuffie in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills defense is still incredible on paper and looks poised to continue its dominance from last year. They add Von Miller in free agency, have a stout d-line that does well on rotation, and will have Tre’Davious White returning from injury. Adding a second corner like McDuffie and perhaps some LB and DL depth throughout the later rounds of the draft, and indeed both positions are deep enough to do so, will make this defense even better than it was last year. I know, I know. It is easy to believe that McDuffie will be off the board by 25, but thorough mock drafts show that to not necessarily be the case. Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley will both go ahead of him, and with slight runs on WR, Edge, QB, and T, McDuffie is often still there for the picking. Even in a situation where he isn’t, Kyler Gordon, who played a lot of zone coverage opposite of McDuffie in college, would be a great addition as well. But I digress: the Bills have a scary defense that can become even better by May 1st.

Conclusion: Diggs Did NFL Dirty

This team is built and is set up to continue their construction every year. They have draft picks and talent galore, and Diggs staying in Buffalo may have just sealed the fate of AFC and the NFL as a whole for 6 years to come.

Buffalo Bettors

For those of you looking to bet on Buffalo, and indeed it is a good choice (along with the Chargers), here are the best offshore sportsbooks where you can do so.

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus and Two Free Risk-Free Bets

XBet – $500 Betting Bonus and the Best NFL Futures Odds

BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets and Great NFL Betting Odds

MyBookie – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus & The Most Exotic Prop Bets

Bovada – $1000 Welcome Bonus Plus The Best NFL Props

To find more NFL content visit our NFL homepage or click the button in my bio.