Top five storylines at Augusta National

Jeremy Freeborn
Tiger Woods Masters Odds

The 2022 Masters will get underway on Thursday from Augusta, Georgia. Here are the top five storylines.

5) Meteoric rise of Cameron Young.

The sudden rise up the world rankings is noteworthy for 24-year-old American Cameron Young. In 2019, he was ranked 1528th in the world. That improved to 501st in 2020, 134th in 2021, and he is now ranked 46th, and because he is in the top 50, has qualified for a spot in the Masters Tournament. In the last year, he has not won on the PGA Tour, but has finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Genesis Invitational.

4) Health of the defending champion.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan won the 2021 Masters as he defeated Will Zalatoris of the United States by a stroke. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Matsuyama injured his neck and was forced to miss the World Golf Matchplay Championship in Austin. Matsuyama did compete at the Valero Texas Open, but has since had continued stiffness in his neck.

3) Jon Rahm is the favourite.

According to Draft Kings, the current favourite to win the Masters is Jon Rahm at +900. Rahm enters the Masters as the reigning U.S. Open champion, and the second best player in the world. Ironically, he has not won an event on the PGA Tour since the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm has not necessarily been in a drought. as he has had eight top 10 finishes, but has not been victorious since Torrey Pines.

2) Scottie Scheffler is the world number one.

After winning the World Golf Matchplay Championship in Austin two weeks ago, Scheffler has past Rahm into first place in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has won three times in 2022. In addition to winning the World Matchplay, Scheffler has also won the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

1) Tiger Woods is playing as of now.

The world is hoping that Tiger Woods tees of Thursday morning at 10:34 a.m. ET. For now it looks like the people will get their wish. It should be noted that a major championship with Woods is an instant ratings boom for CBS and ESPN. Whether or not the five-time Masters champ will make the cut is anyone’s guess, but there will be millions of people worldwide cheering him on!

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
