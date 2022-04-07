2022 Masters Live Updates for the First Round at Augusta

The 2002 Masters is now underway from the first round at Augusta…here is a live update of the exciting golf action of the first major of the year! (All times ET).

3:10 PM–Tiger Woods bogeys 14th hole…moves to even par…leader is currently Players champion Cameron Smith of Australia who is at -4.

3:11 PM–Five golfers are at -3 and one shot back of Smith…there you can find Match Play champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2016 Masters champ Danny Willett of England, American Daniel Berger, South Korea’s Sung-jae Im and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann.

3:20 PM–Birdies by Smith and have put them at -5 and -4 respectively…Smith has completed 15 holes and Im has completed seven.

3:23 PM–Berger and Scheffler make par putts to remain two strokes back.

3:27 PM–Report that Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters prior to the start of his round due to a back injury. He also withdrew from the WGC Matchplay.

3:30 PM–Smith birdies 16th hole to move to -6. Only one other player ever have won the Players Championship and the Masters in the same year. That was Woods in 2001.

3:32 PM–Tough start for Bryson DeChambeau as he is +3 after 16th…he double bogeyed the 14th…

3:38 PM–Smith has a two-stroke lead over Im at this time…

3:40 PM–Scheffler has long birdie attempt to pull within two strokes of the lead on the 14th…just misses

3:40 PM–Niemann has nice shot out of the bunker…creativity reminds me of Sergio Garcia

3:43 PM–Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, the defending champ is on course after dealing with a sore neck…short birdie attempt on 15th after an eagle putt…no eagles yet at the Masters in round one today so far…

3:43 PM–Tiger birdies 16th…back to -1…

3:49 PM–Very nice rebound for Smith…he double bogeyed the first, but has since then had eight birdies…amazing start to the year for the Aussie who has his dad in attendance…already won the Players Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2022