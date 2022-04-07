New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/7/22 Game Preview

Opening Day has arrived and the New York Mets (0-0) are looking to kick off the 2022 season on a good note. The Mets had a huge offseason loaded with star-studded additions that have put them in a position to contend for their first National League East crown since 2015. The first step in that push begins today as they start the season with a seven-game division road trip, beginning with the first of four against the Washington Nationals (0-0). First pitch for Opening Day is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

2022 figures to be a rebuilding year for the Nationals, who underwent a massive firesale at last year’s trade deadline on their way to a last-place finish in the NL East. Washington went just 65-97, finishing 23.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, and didn’t do much to quickly reload in the offseason. The most notable addition came in the form of DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year deal, who adds some protection behind Juan Soto in the lineup and a trade chip for the deadline. Either way, expectations for Washington figure to be minimal this season.

The Mets will send right-hander Tylor Megill (4-6, 4.52 ERA in 2021) to the mound to make his first career Opening Day start. Megill draws this assignment in place of Jacob deGrom, whose stress reaction injury will sideline him for several months. The Nationals will counter with veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (9-16, 5.82 ERA in 2021). Corbin is coming off a rough season in Washington and will look to rebound in 2022.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: