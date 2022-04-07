Chris Paul is the first player in NBA history to set win records with four teams

Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul is the first player in NBA history to set win records with four different franchises. He accomplished this feat with the Hornets (56 wins – 2007-08), Clippers (57 wins – 2013-14), Rockets (65 wins – 2017-18) and Suns (63 wins – 2021-22).

Over the course of his career, Paul led the league in steals six times (2008, 2009, 2011-14) and became assists leader four times (2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015). He was also selected NBA All-Defensive First Team seven times and All-NBA First Team four times in his career.

https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW – The Chris Paul Effect Paul is the first player in NBA history to be part of 4 teams to set a franchise record for victories in a single season.https://t.co/p9ztIfsXhG pic.twitter.com/G8tdwhW8Jf — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2022

Hornets — 56 wins — 2007-08 NBA season

Chris Paul was selected fourth overall by the Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft. He was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2008. The Hornets ended their 2007-08 regular season with a franchise-record 56 wins. He finished second in MVP voting as well. During the playoffs, the Hornets defeated the Mavericks in five games of their first-round series.

New Orleans advanced to the Conference Semifinals for the first time in its franchise history. However, they lost in Game 7 against the Spurs. Head coach Byron Scott won Coach of the Year that season. In the following season, CP3 averaged a career-high 22.8 points per game.

Clippers — 57 wins — 2013-14 NBA season

Moreover, Chris Paul helped the Clippers finish with a 57-25 (.695) record in the 2013-14 season. Los Angeles ended its regular season ranking third overall in the West. Paul averaged 19.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

In the postseason, the Clippers defeated the Warriors in seven games in their first-round playoff series. But, the Thunder bounced them in Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals. In Game 1, the guard sank an incredible eight shots from downtown.

Rockets — 65 wins — 2017-18 NBA season

Additionally, no one can forget about Paul’s 65-win season with the Rockets in 2018. This came after the guard was traded by the Clippers. While the team failed to bring home the championship, James Harden won the MVP award and Daryl Morey won Executive of the Year. Paul averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

In the second-round postseason matchup versus the Jazz, the guard scored a playoff career-high 41 points in Game 5. Of course, in the Western Conference Finals, Houston’s season came crashing down after the Warriors defeated them in seven games. The 2017-18 Rockets were Chris Paul’s most winning team.

Suns — 63 wins — 2021-22 NBA season

In the 2021-22 NBA season, on Tuesday, the Suns set a franchise record with 63 wins after defeating the Lakers. Phoenix had 62 wins in its 1992-93 and 2004-05 seasons. Not to mention, the Suns possess the top seed in the Western Conference. This time around, the 17th-year player might have to unlock his younger, offensive juggernaut self to win it all.

Last season, after the team surrendered a two-game lead over the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, several fans thought for sure the Suns would not duplicate a 50-win season again anytime soon. Well, Phoenix has exceeded expectations. Critics were wrong; that’s quite an understatement.

Ending with over 60 wins was not the only franchise record set by Phoenix. The team had a total of 34 nationally televised games this season. Also, weeks into the regular season, the Suns had an 18-game winning streak. Based on win streaks and records alone, Phoenix has never been this dominant.

If Chris Paul is meant to close out his career with a chip, this could be his last chance to make it happen. The Suns are stacked! They can beat any top contender. Memphis and Golden State pose the biggest threats to Phoenix making it back to the NBA Finals.

Though, a highly-anticipated redemption arc might be on Paul’s agenda. A win-now mode is necessary, considering Paul is 36 years old.