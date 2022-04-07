Golf Expert Erick Lindgren Makes His Masters Predictions and Picks

Golf expert and professional gambler Erick Lindgren released his Masters predictions and picks this weekend.

At one time, Erick Lindgren was one of the biggest names in poker, so he knows a few things about making good bets.

Below, we’ll break down all of Lindgren’s Masters betting tips and go over how to get free bets to back his Masters predictions this weekend.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for The Masters

Golf fans looking to place Masters bets this weekend can boost their bankroll with free golf bets at the top online sportsbooks. Bettors can back Lindgren’s Masters picks and predictions for free.

Check out the list below for the best golf betting offers for the Masters this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler to Win The Masters (+1600)

Wager: 3 units

Lindgren believes that there is no need to overthink things here. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings has been at the top of his game of late. His caddie, Ted Scott, has won twice at Augusta as well, which could give him an advantage over others in the Masters Field.

According to Lindgren, “Scheffler is one hot putting week from a green jacket.

BetOnline is giving away three free bets to new users that sign up for The Masters.

To use a risk-free bet and back Lindgren’s Masters prediction, click the button below.

Viktor Hovland to Win The Masters (+1800)

Wager: 2 units

Hovland showed some resilience at Augusta last year, finishing among the leaders in birdies on Sunday. He will look to get off to a better start after triple-bogeying the opening hole at the 2021 Masters. Hovland’s golf game is also well-suited for the terrain at Augusta, which bodes well for his chances in 2022.

Click the button below to take Hovland and back Masters predictions from a golf betting expert.

Joaquin Niemann to Win The Masters (+5000)

Wager: 1 unit

Lindgren doesn’t like a lot of longshots at the 2022 Masters but believes there could be some value on Joaquin Niemann this weekend. Niemann has +500 odds to win The Masters, making him a bit of a longshot to win the event. However, he beat out competition that was very similar to the Masters field at Riviera just a few months ago.

BetOnline is giving away free Masters bets. That means golf fans can minimize their risk and use their free play to bet on Joaquin Niemann to win (+5000) The Masters for free.

Click the button below to back Lingren’s Masters pick for free.

Sepp Straka Top 10 Finish (+1000)

Wager: 2 units

Lindgren believes that “If you can hit close approaches at the Honda, you can compete anywhere.” Straka certainly has the kind of game that plays well at Augusta and the University of Georgia alum has been striking the ball well of late.

Use free bets to back Sepp Straka to win The Masters from BetOnline by clicking below.

Stewart Cink Top 5 First Round Finish (+2200)

Wager: 2 units

After Sepp Straka finished tied for 12th at The Masters in 2021, there’s a good chance he could get off to a fast start this year. “I can see him getting off quickly this week,” Lindgren said of his chances.

Click on the button below to back Lindgren’s Masters pick below.