How to Bet on The Masters in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide

how to bet on the masters in Massachusetts

The Masters is about tradition and the past green jacket winners always receive an invitation to Augusta National every April.

The 86th Masters is set to start on Thursday, April 7th on the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first win at Augusta. With Woods’ return, all eyes will be on the five-time champion in his first time competing again in over a year.

Massachusetts residents that want to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters can boost their bankroll ahead of Thursday at the top online sportsbooks. Even though Massachusetts sports betting isn’t legal, fans can still bet on the Masters at regulated golf sportsbooks.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on The Masters in Massachusetts and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

With the most prestigious golf tournament starting this week, the best Massachusetts sportsbooks are welcoming golf fans with the biggest Masters betting bonuses.

Below, we’ll break down the best Massachusetts sports betting sites for The Masters.

  1. BetOnline  – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in MA
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in MA
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Masters Bets in Massachusetts
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on The Masters in MA

How to Bet on The Masters in Massachusetts

Although golf fans cannot legally place a bet on the Massachusetts sports betting market, they can bet on The Masters at with some of the best online sportsbooks.

To learn how to bet on The Masters in Massachusetts, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Massachusetts sports betting bonus for The Masters
  4. Place your free bets on The Masters in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Massachusetts

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10
  • 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000
  • 💸Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000
  • 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Dustin Johnson +1800

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

On top of the Masters leaderboard ahead of the first round tee off, Jon Rahm finds himself as the favorite after four straight years of top 10 finishes. Just behind Rahm, Justin Thomas comes in at +1200 odds. Thomas has a great resume at Augusta as well with four straight top 20 performances. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy looks to complete his career grand slam and enters The Masters at +1800 odds. With all eyes on Tiger Woods’ return, the pressure is off McIlroy who has struggled at Augusta throughout his career.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top Massachusetts betting sites.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play
Jon Rahm +1100 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1200 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +1800 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1800 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1900 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +2000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Massachusetts

It’s time for some championship golf and the best Massachusetts sports betting sites are letting fans bet on The Masters for free.

For more information about the top Massachusetts sports betting bonuses available during The Masters, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

Get free golf bets and Massachusetts sports betting bonuses this weekend for the masters and learn how to bet on the Masters in Massachusetts at BetOnline

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is giving away multiple free golf bets to Massachusetts residents for the Masters. New members can cash in on $1,000 in free golf bets ahead of Thursday’s start date. In addition, BetOnline is offering three free golf bets including PGA player props, in-play, and matched mobile bet. All BetOnline members can also enter a free Masters predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To receive your free Massachusetts sports betting bonuses at BetOnline today, click on the button below.

Get Free Golf Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in MA

With excellent Massachusetts sports betting offers, free golf bets and the best masters betting odds, MyBookie is the best place to learn how to bet on the Masters in Massachusetts

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Massachusetts residents can ace their way to free Masters bets this weekend at XBet, one of the best golf betting sites. New members can claim up to $500 in free golf bets this weekend to use on The Masters. XBet also features a wide variety of sports betting bonuses including weekly reloads, rebates, and more. In addition, members have access to the most competitive live Masters odds, letting fans cash in on every round this weekend.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $50
  • MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to bet on The Masters for free at XBet, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in MA

One of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites offering the most competitive golf odds and betting bonuses for the Masters

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans can get the best Masters odds this weekend at the top Massachusetts sportsbooks like MyBookie. Unlike the top Massachusetts sports betting apps, MyBookie offers reduced juice on golf betting lines. MyBookie also offers a wide variety of Masters props. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Massachusetts sports betting bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get your free Illinois sports betting bonuses for The Masters from MyBookie, click on the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Masters Predictions | Masters Picks and Best Bets

While there is a lot of value in The Masters field this year, bettors can get even more favorable odds on a wide variety of Masters props. While it might not seem like it, the hole-in-one bets have a lot of value, especially with active players in the field who have already nailed one in the past two years.

Bryson Dechambeau drained an ace on hole 16 in 2019 and while he is fighting through injuries this season fans can still expect some Masters magic from the 28-year-old. Take Dechambeau to sink a hole-in-one at Augusta National this weekend.

Click on the button below to place your free Masters bets at BetOnline, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites.

Bet on Masters 2022 at BetOnline
Topics  
Golf News
