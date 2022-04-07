How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters | California Sports Betting Sites

The 86th Masters marks the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first green jacket. It is only fitting that the Woods makes his first appearance in over a year at Augusta National, where has won The Masters five times.

The practice rounds are over and the Masters field is gearing up to walk the 72-hole course in hopes to make history at Augusta. Tiger Woods fans trying to bet on the California-native can boost their bankroll with up to $6,375 in free golf bets for The Masters. While California sports betting is not legal yet, residents can still bet on The Masters at regulated online sportsbooks.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in California and break down all of the Tigers Woods betting odds available at Augusta National this weekend.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for Tiger Woods Masters Bets

With a green jacket on the line, the best California sportsbooks are giving out the biggest Masters betting bonuses on the market to the Golden State. The top online sportsbooks are also offering a wide variety of Tiger Woods Masters props, letting fans cash in on the golf legend’s return.

Below, we’ll go over the top California sports betting sites for The Masters.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in CA – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in CA MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in California – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in California Bovada – $750 to Bet on The Masters in California – $750 to Bet on The Masters in California

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in California

With no movement in the California sports betting market, golf fans can still place their Tiger Woods Masters bets at the best golf sportsbooks. In four simple steps, golf fans can boost their bankroll and bet on Woods in his highly-anticipated return to the PGA Tour.

For a quick guide on how to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your California sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on Tiger Woods at The Masters in California

RELATED: Five Longshot Masters Bets That Could Win at Augusta National

California Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in California

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Tiger Woods +4500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Tiger Woods Masters Odds | 2022 Tiger Woods Masters Bets

A five-time Masters Champion, Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg during a February 2021 car crash. While it seems like a longshot for Woods’ to win the Masters, many fans know to never count out the greatest golfer of all time. The top online sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of Tiger Woods Masters props this weekend including hole-in-one odds, finishing position, and more.

For a list of all the best Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds

John Rahm is favored to win the Masters at +1000 odds, while Woods isn’t even in the top 10 on the Masters odds leaderboard at the top online sportsbooks. After coming off the worst injury in his career, Woods’ finds himself at +4500 odds to win the Masters.

Check out the table below for the best Tiger Woods Masters odds at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Golfer Tiger Woods Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods +4500

Tiger Woods Hole In One Odds

Tiger has never hit a hole-in-one at the Masters. In fact, an ace at the Masters has only happened 33 times since the tournament’s inception. At age 46, Woods has +5000 odds to hit an ace at the Masters this weekend. Check out the Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline below.

Golfer Tiger Woods Odds to Make a Hole-In-One BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods +5000

Tiger Woods Odds | Round 1 Total Birdies or Better

When in top form, Tiger Woods has been tough to beat at Augusta National. Woods had 23 birdies at the 2001 Masters and seven consecutive birdies in 2005 at the Masters.

There have been reports that Woods has looked phenomenal during his practice rounds at Augusta. At plus-money, there has to be value in taking Woods in the over 3.5 birdies at +110 odds.

For a breakdown of Tiger Woods Masters odds for Round 1 total birdies, check out the table below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bet Under 3.5 Over 3.5 BetOnline Free Play Round 1 Total Birdies or Better -140 +110

Tiger Woods Masters Odds | Round One Total Bogeys

Tiger Woods hasn’t played competitive professional golf in nearly 17 months, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get off to a slow start at Augusta.

Woods’ odds for total bogeys is a pick’em in Round 1. Projected for 4.5 bogeys in the first round, golf fans can bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters by taking him to get over or under that number.

For a complete breakdown of Tiger Woods Masters Round One total bogeys odds, check out the chart below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bet Under 4.5 Over 4.5 BetOnline Free Play Round 1 Total Bogeys -115 -115

Tiger Woods Odds To Finish in the Top Ten Including Ties at The Masters

When announcing his return, Tiger Woods told reporters that he wouldn’t be participating at Augusta unless he liked his odds of winning The Masters.

At age 46, Woods will be gunning for his sixth green jacket this weekend. However, it wouldn’t be wise to count out one of the greatest golfers ever, especially while he’s in pursuit of history. Nicklaus also won his sixth green jacket late in his career, coincidentally at the age of 46.

Even if Woods doesn’t win The Masters, he will have a chance to finish in the top 10 if he makes the cut.

For Tiger Woods odds to finish in the top-10 at The Masters, check out the odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 10 -800 +450

Tiger Woods Odds to Finish in the Top 20 Including Ties at The Masters

Golf bettors that want to minimize their risk can bet on Tiger Woods to finish in the top 20 at The Masters. Woods comes in with -340 odds to finish outside the top 20 and +265 odds to finish in the Top 20 on the Masters leaderboard.

Check out the latest Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bets No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 20 -340 +265

Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 5 Including Ties at The Masters

Golf fans looking for a way to hedge their bets on Tiger Woods to win the 2022 Masters can also place a wager on him to finish in the Top 5. Woods comes in with +1000 odds to finish in the top five, an attractive price for the five-time Masters winner.

For the latest Masters props, check out the Tiger Woods betting lines from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play To Finish in the Top 5 -3000 +1000

Tiger Woods to Play in Final Group in Round 4

Tiger Woods will need to be near the top of the Masters leaderboard to play in the final group in Round 4.

Will Wood be in contention to add another green jacket to his collection at Augusta National?

Check out the latest Tigers Woods Masters odds below.

Tiger Woods Masters Betting Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Play in Final Group in Round 4 -800 +450

Tiger Woods Finishing Position Odds

According to BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, the over-under for Tiger Woods’ finishing position at the 2022 Masters is set at 35.5. Since winning his first Masters in 1997, Woods has finished in 35th place or worse only two times (2020 and 2012).

In fact, he’s finished in sixth-place or better in nine of his last 13 trips to The Masters.

To bet on Tiger Woods finishing position at The Masters, check out the golf betting odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds Over 35.5 place Under 35.5 place BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods Finishing Position -180 +150

Tiger Woods Odds to Find Water on 12th Hole

Even the best golfers in the world find the water on the 12th hole at Augusta. Tiger Woods is expected to keep the ball on the fairway though, according to the top online sportsbooks.

BetOnline has Woods as a -800 to avoid the water and a +425 to take the one stroke penalty at The Masters.

Tiger Woods Masters Props No Yes BetOnline Free Play Find Water on the 12th hole -800 +425

Tigers Woods Odds to Make or Miss the Cut

After enduring injuries in a car accident in 2020, Tiger Woods is actually favored to miss the cut at The Masters in 2022. Woods has entered the tournament at Augusta National 23 times since turning pro and has made the cut 22 times dating back to 1997.

Before you bet on Tiger Woods odds to make or miss the cut, check out the latest Masters betting odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Props Miss Make BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut -130 +100

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

The Best California Sportsbooks to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters

With the California native, Tiger Woods, returning to the stage after suffering severe injuries to his right leg, the best Masters betting sites are letting golf fans bet on Woods for free.

To learn more about the best California sports betting bonuses available for the Masters, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

California golf fans have the best approach to Masters betting at BetOnline with multiple free PGA Tour bets this weekend. BetOnline offers three free golf bets including a PGA Tour players prop, in-play, and matched mobile bet for The Masters. In addition, new members can bet on their favorite players at Augusta for free with $1,000 in free California sports betting bonuses. Golf fans will also have a chance to enter a Masters predictor contest with $10,000 cash prizes at BetOnline.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Masters Bets expire in 30 days

To receive your free California sports betting bonuses for The Masters at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in CA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

California golf fans can boost their bankroll at the best California sports betting sites like XBet before the first tee. New members can get up to $500 in free golf bets for The Masters this weekend. In addition, members will have access to the best live golf odds on the California sports betting market. Golf fans can capitalize on Masters odds, props, and head-to-head matchups as the tournament unfolds.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Come bet on the Masters for free at XBet, click on the button to join today.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in CA

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The best Masters odds are offered at MyBookie this weekend in California. For golf fans trying to cash in on the best odds, their best bet is MyBookie. Unlike the top California sports betting sites, MyBookie features an odds boost for The Masters. Not only can fans get the best golf odds, but MyBookie is also giving away $1,000 in California sports betting bonuses to new members when they sign up.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to bet on The Masters for free at MyBookie, one of the best California sports betting sites.

Tiger Woods Masters Picks | Best Tiger Woods Bets on The Masters

Despite playing 90 rounds and winning The Masters five times, Tiger Woods has never hit a hole-in-one at Augusta National. While many believe that it’s a longshot for Woods’ to win The Masters after coming off his injuries, Woods will be out to prove that he can still perform at Augusta. At +5000 odds to hit a hole-in-one, bettors could win big if Woods finds the pin with his first shot off the tee this weekend. There have been 33 hole-in-ones in Masters history with the majority of them being at the 16th hole. Look for Tiger Woods to add one to his name to another piece of Masters history and lay a small bet on him to score a hole-in-one at The Masters

To place your free Tiger Woods Masters bets at BetOnline, click on the button below