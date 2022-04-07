How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Less than 14 months after enduring a car crash that damaged his right leg so badly there was a possibility a need for amputation, Tiger Woods confirmed that he plans to compete at The Masters this week.

The 86th Masters will mark the 25th anniversary of Woods’ first green jacket and he will look to make golf history by tying Jack Nicklaus by winning his sixth Masters tournament. While Florida sports betting isn’t legal yet, golf fans get in on the Masters betting action can bet on Tiger Woods at the top golf betting sites.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in Florida and get up to $6,375 in free PGA Tour bets.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

With Tiger Woods’ most likely making his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday, the top Florida sportsbooks are welcoming the legendary golfer back in the Sunshine State with free PGA Tour bets and golf betting bonuses.

Below, we’ll go over the top Florida sports betting sites for The Masters.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in FL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in FL XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in FL – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in FL MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Florida – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Florida Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in Florida

While Florida sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Florida sports betting bonuses and bet on Tiger for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Florida sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on Tiger Woods at The Masters in FL

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Florida Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Florida

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +4500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Tiger Woods Masters Odds | 2022 Tiger Woods Masters Bets

The five-time Masters Champion, Woods’ suffered severe injuries to his right leg during a February 2021 car crash. While it seems like a longshot for Woods’ to win the Masters, many fans know to never count out the greatest golfer of all time. The top online sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of Tiger Woods Masters props this weekend including hole-in-one odds, finishing position, and more.

For a list of all the best Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds

John Rahm is favored to win the Masters at +1000 odds, while Woods isn’t even in the top 10 on the Masters odds leaderboard at the top online sportsbooks. After coming off the worst injury in his career, Woods’ finds himself at +4500 odds to win the Masters.

Check out the table below for the best Tiger Woods Masters odds at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Golfer Tiger Woods Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods +4500

Tiger Woods Hole In One Odds

Tiger has never hit a hole-in-one at the Masters. In fact, an ace at the Masters has only happened 33 times since the tournament’s inception. At age 46, Woods has +5000 odds to hit an ace at the Masters this weekend. Check out the Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline below.

Golfer Tiger Woods Odds to Make a Hole-In-One BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods +5000

Tiger Woods Odds | Round 1 Total Birdies or Better

When in top form, Tiger Woods has been tough to beat at Augusta National. Woods had 23 birdies at the 2001 Masters and seven consecutive birdies in 2005 at the Masters.

There have been reports that Woods has looked phenomenal during his practice rounds at Augusta. At plus-money, there has to be value in taking Woods in the over 3.5 birdies at +110 odds.

For a breakdown of Tiger Woods Masters odds for Round 1 total birdies, check out the table below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bet Under 3.5 Over 3.5 BetOnline Free Play Round 1 Total Birdies or Better -140 +110

Tiger Woods Masters Odds | Round One Total Bogeys

Tiger Woods hasn’t played competitive professional golf in nearly 17 months, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get off to a slow start at Augusta.

Woods’ odds for total bogeys is a pick’em in Round 1. Projected for 4.5 bogeys in the first round, golf fans can bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters by taking him to get over or under that number.

For a complete breakdown of Tiger Woods Masters Round One total bogeys odds, check out the chart below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bet Under 4.5 Over 4.5 BetOnline Free Play Round 1 Total Bogeys -115 -115

Tiger Woods Odds To Finish in the Top Ten Including Ties at The Masters

When announcing his return, Tiger Woods told reporters that he wouldn’t be participating at Augusta unless he liked his odds of winning The Masters.

At age 46, Woods will be gunning for his sixth green jacket this weekend. However, it wouldn’t be wise to count out one of the greatest golfers ever, especially while he’s in pursuit of history. Nicklaus also won his sixth green jacket late in his career, coincidentally at the age of 46.

Even if Woods doesn’t win The Masters, he will have a chance to finish in the top 10 if he makes the cut.

For Tiger Woods odds to finish in the top-10 at The Masters, check out the odds from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 10 -800 +450

Tiger Woods Odds to Finish in the Top 20 Including Ties at The Masters

Golf bettors that want to minimize their risk can bet on Tiger Woods to finish in the top 20 at The Masters. Woods comes in with -340 odds to finish outside the top 20 and +265 odds to finish in the Top 20 on the Masters leaderboard.

Check out the latest Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bets No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 20 -340 +265

Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 5 Including Ties at The Masters

Golf fans looking for a way to hedge their bets on Tiger Woods to win the 2022 Masters can also place a wager on him to finish in the Top 5. Woods comes in with +1000 odds to finish in the top five, an attractive price for the five-time Masters winner.

For the latest Masters props, check out the Tiger Woods betting lines from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play To Finish in the Top 5 -3000 +1000

Tiger Woods to Play in Final Group in Round 4

Tiger Woods will need to be near the top of the Masters leaderboard to play in the final group in Round 4.

Will Wood be in contention to add another green jacket to his collection at Augusta National?

Check out the latest Tigers Woods Masters odds below.

Tiger Woods Masters Betting Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Play in Final Group in Round 4 -800 +450

Tiger Woods Finishing Position Odds

According to BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, the over-under for Tiger Woods’ finishing position at the 2022 Masters is set at 35.5. Since winning his first Masters in 1997, Woods has finished in 35th place or worse only two times (2020 and 2012).

In fact, he’s finished in sixth-place or better in nine of his last 13 trips to The Masters.

To bet on Tiger Woods finishing position at The Masters, check out the golf betting odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds Over 35.5 place Under 35.5 place BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods Finishing Position -180 +150

Tiger Woods Odds to Find Water on 12th Hole

Even the best golfers in the world find the water on the 12th hole at Augusta. Tiger Woods is expected to keep the ball on the fairway though, according to the top online sportsbooks.

BetOnline has Woods as a -800 to avoid the water and a +425 to take the one stroke penalty at The Masters.

Tiger Woods Masters Props No Yes BetOnline Free Play Find Water on the 12th hole -800 +425

Tigers Woods Odds to Make or Miss the Cut

After enduring injuries in a car accident in 2020, Tiger Woods is actually favored to miss the cut at The Masters in 2022. Woods has entered the tournament at Augusta National 23 times since turning pro and has made the cut 22 times dating back to 1997.

Before you bet on Tiger Woods odds to make or miss the cut, check out the latest Masters betting odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Props Miss Make BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut -130 +100

RELATED: Five Longshot Masters Bets That Could Win at Augusta National

The Best Masters Betting Sites in Florida

It’s the best time of year to bet on golf, with the Masters this weekend and the return of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour, the best Florida sports betting sites are delivering more value than traditional online sportsbooks. This weekend, Florida residents can claim golf betting bonuses, free PGA Tour bets, win contests, and more. In addition, golf fans have a wide variety of Tiger Woods Masters props they can bet on including odds for hole-in-one, finishing position, top 20 finish, and more.

To learn more about the best Florida sports betting bonuses available for the Masters, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Florida residents can win like Tiger with the best free golf bets for The Masters from BetOnline. With a free PGA Tour players prop, in-play, and matched mobile bet, golf fans run zero-risk betting on the Masters. New members in Sunshine State can also cash in $1,000 in free Florida sports betting bonuses for the 2022 Masters. In addition, BetOnline features a free-to-enter predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Masters Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Florida sports betting bonuses from BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida sports betting apps, XBet features some of the top live Masters betting odds. For golf fans looking to cash in on live golf odds during head-to-head matchups, XBet is the best place to bet. New members can claim up to $500 in free golf betting bonuses on their first bet at XBet.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to get your free Masters betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans don’t need to whiff on their chance to win money betting on the 2022 Masters in Florida. With the best golf odds, free PGA tour bets, and big Florida sports betting bonuses, MyBookie is one of the top places to make money during the Masters. New members receive up to $1,000 in free PGA Tour bets on their initial deposit at MyBookie. Unlike the top Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie is offering odd boosts during The Masters giving the Sunshine State the most value on every single bet.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get your free Masters bets at MyBookie, click on the link below.

Tiger Woods Masters Picks | Best Tiger Woods Bets on The Masters

After months of speculation on when he would return, Tiger Woods will make his debut in over a year at Augusta National. While many patrons flock to watch him play, Woods believes he’s ready to win another green jacket this year. His biggest challenge will be walking the course at Augusta. Since 1997, Woods has made 23 Masters appearances and has made the cut 22 times in his career. While the odds favor him missing the cut at -130, golf fans know to never count him out. Take Tiger Woods to make the cut at +100 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free Tiger Woods bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.