How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

While Georgia sports betting is not legal yet, residents can still bet on the Tiger Woods Masters at the top golf sportsbooks.

The 2022 Masters field is set and patrons are flocking to Augusta National to welcome back Woods in his first PGA Tour appearance in over a year.

Tiger Woods begins his 24th Masters with a par on the first. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gTva7ZznsP — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

After news broke that Woods’ intends to compete, the best golf betting sites have been delivering more value than ever by offering competitive Tiger Woods Masters odds and props.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters in Georgia and get up to $6,375 in free golf betting bonuses.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

The Masters is here and golf fans can bet on Tiger Woods at the top online sportsbooks.

Now, we'll rank the best Georgia sports betting sites for The Masters and the golf betting bonuses available this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in GA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in GA XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in GA – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in GA MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Georgia – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Georgia Bovada – $750 to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters – $750 to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters

How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in Georgia

While Georgia sports betting isn't legal yet, the best golf betting sites are welcoming new members in the Peach State with free PGA Tour bets, and more.

Check out the list below for step-by-step instructions on how to bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in Georgia.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on Tiger Woods at The Masters in GA

Georgia Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Georgia

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +4500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm is currently the No.2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and leads the field as the favorite at +1100 odds heading into Round 1 of The Masters.

Rahm has found some success at Augusta with four consecutive finishes in the top ten. While he’s been dangerously close, Rahm looks to win his second major championship and reclaim the top spot in the world rankings this week at Augusta.

On the other hand, Justin Thomas is in a close second at the top Georgia sports betting sites priced at +1200 odds. While Thomas isn’t the strongest putter, his game has improved especially looking at his strokes gained data.

Thomas currently is No.1 in the world for strokes gained on par 4, with 10 of Augusta’s 18 holes par 4, he will have a competitive edge this weekend. Also, Thomas has been running practice rounds with Tiger Woods, which only furthers his chances.

Meanwhile, Woods will make his return at Augusta but the top Georgia sports betting sites have him as a longshot at +4500 odds.

Check out the chart below for the top Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Dustin Johnson +1800 Rory McIlroy +1800 Cameron Smith +1800 Scottie Scheffler +1900 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200

Tiger Woods Masters Odds | 2022 Tiger Woods Masters Bets

A five-time Masters Champion, Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg during a February 2021 car crash. While it seems like a longshot for Woods’ to win the Masters, many fans know to never count out the greatest golfer of all time. The top online sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of Tiger Woods Masters props this weekend including hole-in-one odds, finishing position, and more.

For a list of all the best Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds

John Rahm is favored to win the Masters at +1000 odds, while Woods isn’t even in the top 10 on the Masters odds leaderboard at the top online sportsbooks. After coming off the worst injury in his career, Woods’ finds himself at +4500 odds to win the Masters.

Check out the table below for the best Tiger Woods Masters odds at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Golfer Tiger Woods Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods +4500

Tiger Woods Hole In One Odds

Tiger has never hit a hole-in-one at the Masters. In fact, an ace at the Masters has only happened 33 times since the tournament’s inception. At age 46, Woods has +5000 odds to hit an ace at the Masters this weekend. Check out the Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline below.

Golfer Tiger Woods Odds to Make a Hole-In-One BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods +5000

Tiger Woods Odds | Round 1 Total Birdies or Better

When in top form, Tiger Woods has been tough to beat at Augusta National. Woods had 23 birdies at the 2001 Masters and seven consecutive birdies in 2005 at the Masters.

There have been reports that Woods has looked phenomenal during his practice rounds at Augusta. At plus-money, there has to be value in taking Woods in the over 3.5 birdies at +110 odds.

For a breakdown of Tiger Woods Masters odds for Round 1 total birdies, check out the table below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bet Under 3.5 Over 3.5 BetOnline Free Play Round 1 Total Birdies or Better -140 +110

Tiger Woods Masters Odds | Round One Total Bogeys

Tiger Woods hasn’t played competitive professional golf in nearly 17 months, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get off to a slow start at Augusta.

Woods’ odds for total bogeys is a pick’em in Round 1. Projected for 4.5 bogeys in the first round, golf fans can bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters by taking him to get over or under that number.

For a complete breakdown of Tiger Woods Masters Round One total bogeys odds, check out the chart below.

Tiger Woods Masters Bet Under 4.5 Over 4.5 BetOnline Free Play Round 1 Total Bogeys -115 -115

Tiger Woods Odds To Finish in the Top Ten Including Ties at The Masters

When announcing his return, Tiger Woods told reporters that he wouldn’t be participating at Augusta unless he liked his odds of winning The Masters.

At age 46, Woods will be gunning for his sixth green jacket this weekend. However, it wouldn’t be wise to count out one of the greatest golfers ever, especially while he’s in pursuit of history. Nicklaus also won his sixth green jacket late in his career, coincidentally at the age of 46.

Even if Woods doesn’t win The Masters, he will have a chance to finish in the top 10 if he makes the cut.

For Tiger Woods odds to finish in the top-10 at The Masters, check out the odds from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting apps.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 10 -800 +450

Tiger Woods Odds to Finish in the Top 20 Including Ties at The Masters

Golf bettors that want to minimize their risk can bet on Tiger Woods to finish in the top 20 at The Masters. Woods comes in with -340 odds to finish outside the top 20 and +265 odds to finish in the Top 20 on the Masters leaderboard.

Check out the latest Tiger Woods Masters odds from BetOnline, which has some of the best Georgia sports betting offers for The Masters.

Tiger Woods Masters Bets No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 20 -340 +265

Tiger Woods to Finish in the Top 5 Including Ties at The Masters

Golf fans looking for a way to hedge their bets on Tiger Woods to win the 2022 Masters can also place a wager on him to finish in the Top 5. Woods comes in with +1000 odds to finish in the top five, an attractive price for the five-time Masters winner.

For the latest Masters props, check out the Tiger Woods betting lines from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play To Finish in the Top 5 -3000 +1000

Tiger Woods to Play in Final Group in Round 4

Tiger Woods will need to be near the top of the Masters leaderboard to play in the final group in Round 4.

Will Wood be in contention to add another green jacket to his collection at Augusta National?

Check out the latest Tigers Woods Masters odds below.

Tiger Woods Masters Betting Odds No Yes BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to Play in Final Group in Round 4 -800 +450

Tiger Woods Finishing Position Odds

According to BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, the over-under for Tiger Woods’ finishing position at the 2022 Masters is set at 35.5. Since winning his first Masters in 1997, Woods has finished in 35th place or worse only two times (2020 and 2012).

In fact, he’s finished in sixth-place or better in nine of his last 13 trips to The Masters.

To bet on Tiger Woods finishing position at The Masters, check out the golf betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Tiger Woods Masters Odds Over 35.5 place Under 35.5 place BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods Finishing Position -180 +150

Tiger Woods Odds to Find Water on 12th Hole

Even the best golfers in the world find the water on the 12th hole at Augusta. Tiger Woods is expected to keep the ball on the fairway though, according to the top online sportsbooks.

BetOnline has Woods as a -800 to avoid the water and a +425 to take the one stroke penalty at The Masters.

Tiger Woods Masters Props No Yes BetOnline Free Play Find Water on the 12th hole -800 +425

Tigers Woods Odds to Make or Miss the Cut

After enduring injuries in a car accident in 2020, Tiger Woods is actually favored to miss the cut at The Masters in 2022. Woods has entered the tournament at Augusta National 23 times since turning pro and has made the cut 22 times dating back to 1997.

Before you bet on Tiger Woods odds to make or miss the cut, check out the latest Masters betting odds from BetOnline below.

Tiger Woods Masters Props Miss Make BetOnline Free Play Tiger Woods to make or miss the cut -130 +100

Tiger Woods Masters Picks | Best Tiger Woods Bets on The Masters

It’s been 14 months since Tiger Woods played golf professionally and 17 months since he’s competed in a PGA Tour event. But Woods is suiting up today to play his favorite event of the year with the least amount of pressure he’s ever faced. While many don’t believe he can actually compete, Woods’ sounded confident that he could contend, telling reporters that he wouldn’t participate at Augusta if he didn’t think he had a chance to win.

Augusta is Woods’ second home. The five-time champion won his first Masters here 25 years ago. But the course has changed and it’s longer than ever at 7,510 yards. Notable alterations have also been made to the 11th, 15th, and 18th holes.

While he’s suffered severe injuries to his right tibia and fibula, this is the same guy who won the US Open on one leg. It’s been more than 10 years since Tiger won his one-legged major on a torn left ACL and two stress fractures at the 2008 US Open.

He’s proven time after time to never count him out, especially when it looks like all of the odds are against him.

Take Tiger to win the 2022 Masters.

Click on the button below to place your free Masters bets at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.