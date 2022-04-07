The UFC 273 press conference takes place Thursday, April 7th from the Vystar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC 273 press conference will include UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and his opponent on Saturday night at UFC 273, Chan Sung Jung, ‘the Korean Zombie.’
The UFC 273 press conference will also include both UFC men’s bantamweight champions, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, ahead of their title unification bout on Saturday night. Sterling and Yan have been in a war of words that has gone on since Yan lost his UFC gold to Sterling at UFC 259 last year. Yan was DQ’d in the fourth round of the bantamweight title bout for kneeing a grounded Sterling in the head.
A rematch was scheduled to take place at UFC 267 in October of 2021. However, due to a lingering neck issue that needed surgery, Sterling was unable to compete at UFC 267. Petr Yan went on to defeat Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC men’s bantamweight championship by way of decision. Now, a year later, the two will meet again with the unified UFC men’s bantamweight title on the line on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Before the action takes place on Saturday, be sure to tune in for the UFC 273 press conference on Thursday night.
How to Watch UFC 273 Press Conference Live Stream
The UFC 273 press conference takes place at 5:00 PM ET at the Vystar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event can be streamed online via the UFC’s YouTube channel. Be sure to tune into UFC 273 on Saturday night, as two UFC championships are on the line.
For the entire UFC 273 fight card, check out the listing below.
UFC 273 Fight Card
Main Card (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan
UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)
Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
Early preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa
Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos