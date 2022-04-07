MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 7

With the start of the 2022 MLB season on Thursday, it’s time to start thinking about some of the best bets that bettors can make on opening day.

We’ll look at two games below that I feel bettors might profit from to help them start hot in the MLB season.

MLB Games | April 7

Brewers vs Cubs

Guardians vs Royals

Pirates vs Cardinals

Mets vs Nationals

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 7

Below, we will go over two games and one parlay that will assist bettors. Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any MLB games at BetOnline.

St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The first bet of the day will be on the St. Louis Cardinals to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by more than 1.5 runs. The Cardinals have always played well against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and although we won’t have definitive stats because it’s the first game of the season, the numbers going back many years show they’ve dominated them.

Because we have to go by the most recent data, the Cardinals were 12-7 against Pittsburgh last season, which leads me to believe that this trend will continue as Pittsburghs’ roster only got worse. Since 2014, St. Louis has won the season series every year.

One player to keep an eye on in this series is Paul Goldschmidt. He had two home runs, seven doubles, and one triple, Paul Goldschmidt hit 310 against them

They’ll start veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who went 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA last season. The Pirates, on the other hand, will go with JT Brubaker, who finished 5-13 with a 5.36 ERA last season. In their careers, not one hitter on the Pirates is hitting over .208 against Wainwright.

Due to those numbers, I’m going to have to pick the St Louis Cardinals to win this game by at least two runs.

Take the Cardinals -1.5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta Braves ML vs Cincinnati Reds

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will open the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Reds. Although it is still unclear who will be in the lineup for the Braves on Opening Day, it has been announced that Max Fried will be the starter. He was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last season.

Fried hasn’t pitched well against the Reds as he has a 5.14 ERA against them, but he hasn’t been on the mound versus them since 2019.

The Atlanta Braves are my pick in this one because the Cincinnati Reds did nothing in the offseason to improve their team, whereas the Atlanta Braves went out and acquired a few players who can really help an already dominant lineup and bullpen.

Aside from Jonathan India, Joey Votto, and Tommy Pham, there aren’t many players in the Cincinnati Reds lineup who should hit Max Fried.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will be out for the next few weeks, but the Braves were able to acquire Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna will return, and they still have Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Dansby Swanson.

Take the Braves moneyline.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

The parlay of the day is going to offer the two bets that we spoke about above and also the San Diego Padres to win outright. The reason I am on the San Diego Padres is that the Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the worst teams in baseball last season.

I do have some doubts because many of the Diamondbacks’ hitters have found success against Yu Darvish in the past, but outside of two guys that have done well, the sample size is extremely small. Madison Bumgarner also had one of the worst years of his career a season ago, and with him having over a 4.0 ERA in Spring Training, I do think that this is the start of the decline in Bumgarner’s career and the Padres are going to be able to hit him around on Thursday.