MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

The 2022 MLB season is finally here, and there are a few intriguing games that bettors should consider wagering on on Thursday.

The day will feature some of the best pitchers in baseball on the mound as Corbin Burnes and Shohei Ohtani are getting the start for their respective clubs. We will also see a slew of new faces on their new teams, including Matt Olson, who will be making his Atlanta Braves debut.

MLB Games | April 7

Brewers vs Cubs

Guardians vs Royals

Pirates vs Cardinals

Mets vs Nationals

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

MLB Picks | April 7

Below, we will go over my two most confident picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Houston Astros ML vs Los Angeles Angels

The game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels should be one of the best of the day. Given that Los Angeles will be led by superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound, this is definitely a game worth watching. As everyone knows, he earned the MVP award last season after going 9-2 with a 3.1 ERA on the mound and also had a terrific year at the plate, finishing with more than 40 home runs.

Despite the loss of Carlos Correa, the Houston Astros will still have a lineup with some high-level hitters. The Astros’ lineup has Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Yoldan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and a slew of other prominent hitters.

In one of his starts against the Astros last season, Ohtani gave up nine hits and six runs in just 3.1 innings.

The main reason why I’m taking the Houston Astros in this one is because of their performance versus the Los Angeles Angels last season. Last season, the Houston Astros went 13-6 versus their AL West rival.

Take the Houston Astros on the moneyline.

San Diego Padres ML vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The final bet of the night will be on the San Diego Padres versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. On opening night, Yu Darvish is going to start for San Diego, while Madison Bumgarner will start for Arizona.

Bumgarner struggled in his debut season with the Diamondbacks, going 7-10 with a 4.67 ERA after an impressive career with the San Francisco Giants. Yu Darvish, on the other hand, also didn’t have the year he had hoped for, going 8-11 with a 4.2 ERA.

The lineup that the San Diego Padres will be offering is the key reason why bettors should take them. Due to an injury, Fernando Tatis will miss the opening few weeks of the season, but they still have Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado, Luke Voit, Wil Myers, and a few other high-level hitters in their lineup.

Take the San Diego Padres on the moneyline.