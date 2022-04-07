Oscar De La Hoya Places $500,000 Bet on Tiger Woods to Win The Masters

Oscar De La Hoya has claimed that he has placed a $500,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win The Masters at Augusta National this weekend.

Betting 500k on @TigerWoods to win the @TheMasters — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) April 7, 2022

Despite Tiger Woods’ odds to win the Masters, Oscar De La Hoya isn’t going to shy away from betting on the five-time champion to bring home his sixth green jacket.

Woods currently owns +4500 odds at BetOnline, making him a longshot to win the 2022 Masters.

At these odds, a $500,000 bet on Tiger Woods would bring in a total return of $23 million and $22.5 million in profit.

