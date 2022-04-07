Updates

Oscar De La Hoya Places $500,000 Bet on Tiger Woods to Win The Masters

Nick Raffoul
oscar de la hoya

Oscar De La Hoya has claimed that he has placed a $500,000 bet on Tiger Woods to win The Masters at Augusta National this weekend.

 

Despite Tiger Woods’ odds to win the Masters, Oscar De La Hoya isn’t going to shy away from betting on the five-time champion to bring home his sixth green jacket.

Woods currently owns +4500 odds at BetOnline, making him a longshot to win the 2022 Masters.

At these odds, a $500,000 bet on Tiger Woods would bring in a total return of $23 million and $22.5 million in profit.

Golf fans that want to join De La Hoya can cash in on a Tiger Woods Masters’ win this weekend with the top online sportsbooks.

Check out some of the best sportsbooks to bet on The Masters below.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Masters Bets
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on the 2022 Masters
Topics  
Updates
Nick Raffoul
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul
Nick Raffoul
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Related To Updates

UFC 273 Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres Odds, Predictions, and Expert UFC Picks

Art C  •  7h
How to Bet on the National Championship | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

Kansas Defeats UNC, Crowned National Champions

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 5 2022
Eagles Trade With Saints

Eagles-Saints Trade | Changing Of NFC Guard? | Details And Analysis

Freddy Freedman  •  Apr 4 2022

UFC 273 Yan vs Streling, UFC Best Bets, Odds and Fight Card

Art C  •  18h

UFC 273 Best Bet and fight card: Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pichel

Art C  •  18h

American League West Preview | Every AL West Team’s Odds to Win the World Series

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2022

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Best Bets, Odds and Fight Card

Art C  •  18h