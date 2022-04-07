Pacers alter Gabe York’s deal to a two-way contract

According to sources, Pacers’ guard Gabe York is having his current deal converted to a two-way contract. York went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played four seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Also, the 6’3″ California native is turning 29 years old this year. In 2012, York’s recruiting rank was 47th overall in the nation.

Furthermore, on Sept. 5, 2018, the guard signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Orlando Magic. Though, this was a short stint. He was waived by the organization at the end of the month. On Oct. 23, 2021, the guard was selected third overall by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the 2021 NBA G League Draft. For the bottom line, Gabe York loves playing basketball.

The Pacers are converting guard Gabe York to a two-way contract, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 7, 2022

Moreover, in a total of three seasons, York averaged 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the NBA G League. His 3-point shooting percentage average is 34.3%. The undrafted player won the NBA G League Sportsmanship Award in 2019.

European professional basketball

Additionally aside from playing for G League teams, such as the Lakeland Magic and Fort Wayne Mad Ants, York has played for multiple European professional basketball teams. In the Basketball Champions League (BCL), he averaged 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game with Medi Bayreuth. He played in Bayreuth from 2017 to 2018. Plus, he was selected BCL Star Lineup Second Best Team in 2018.

Next, for the Greek Basketball League (GBL), York averaged 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He played with AEK for the 2018-19 season. For the 2020-21 Israeli Premier League’s (IPL) basketball season, the guard played for Hapoel Tel Aviv. The guard averaged 9.6 points per game, and he was released four months after he signed.

Based on his inactive Twitter account, the former Wildcat has not sent out a tweet since 2018. This is quite understandable. Some athletes are choosing to stay off a few social media sites these days. On Jul. 31, 2018, Gabe York last retweeted: “The word for the rest of the year is discipline.”

Equally important, with the Pacers ranking near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, this signing is likely experimental. Their playoff hopes were squashed months ago.