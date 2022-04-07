Public Bets on Tiger Woods, Sportsbooks Move Masters Betting Odds

If Tiger Woods can win The Masters this weekend, the sportsbooks might be in trouble.

Woods’ participation at Augusta National was a hot topic ahead of the 86th edition of The Masters.

Not only will Woods play at The Masters, but he expects to win.

Woods isn’t the only one that believes that he can still contend for a green jacket. According to some of the top sportsbooks, Woods is going to have a lot of supporters this weekend.

At age 46, Woods is still drawing more Masters betting action than any other golfer at Augusta.

Tiger Woods Has Become Top Liability at Online Sportsbooks

Tiger Woods bets continue to pile in at the best sports betting sites.

Woods is first in bets and first in the betting handle at several online sportsbooks. According to reports, Woods has attracted 12.4 percent of bets and 14.8 percent of the betting handle at one major bookmaker.

Both of those marks are more than double that of any other golfer in the Masters Field.

Meanwhile, another betting site has been forced to reduce Tiger Woods odds to win The Masters from 80:1 to 50:1 after several big bets came in on the five-time winner.

Woods has more than triple the amount of bets compared to any other golfer and has pulled in a whopping 15.2 percent of all Masters bets at the sportsbook.

Can Tiger Woods Win The Masters?

While it may be a long shot, there’s always a chance for Woods to win The Masters. The five-time Masters champion knows the course better than anyone in the field. He has proven before that he can win even in the most difficult of circumstances.

It’s been a decade since he won his one-legged major at the US Open. With a torn ACL and two stress fractures, he was able to do the impossible.

Tiger Woods has +100 odds to make the cut at Augusta and if he does it will be hard to count him out in his pursuit of a sixth green jacket.

