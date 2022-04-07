The Top 5 Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Single game sports betting in Canada is finally legal but bettors can still find better golf betting offers at the top offshore sportsbooks.
While the first day at Augusta is in the books, there is still time to cash in on some of the best sports betting offers available in Canada. Residents looking to bet on The Masters in Canada can claim up to $3,050 in free bets and golf betting bonuses this weekend.
Below, we’ll go over the best sports betting sites in Canada for The Masters and how to claim free bets from the top golf sportsbooks.
The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters
Now that single-game betting is legal in Canada, the best golf betting sites are boosting bankrolls with free golf bets for The Masters.
Below, we’ll break down the best Canada sports betting sites for The Masters this weekend.
- PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
- Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
- SportsInteraction – 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $500 in Free Golf Bets
- MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Masters
Masters Betting in Canada — How to Watch The Masters in Canada
- 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters
- 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10
- 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000
- 💸Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000
- 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
- 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com
- ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia
- 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500
Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters
After round 1, the best Canadian sportsbooks have Cameron Smith as the favorite to win the 2022 Masters.
While Smith double-bogeyed the 1st and 18th hole, he was spectacular in between at 8 under with no other scores over par. Smith comes into Round 2 in second place on the Masters leaderboard but is the odds-on favorite to win The Masters at +550 odds.
On top of the Augusta leaderboard, Sungjae Im closed the day five strokes under par. Despite finishing as the Round 1 leader, the top Canada sports betting sites have Im at +900. Im was one of the more popular golf betting picks from top tipsters, who had Im cracking the top ten at Augusta.
After drawing heavy public betting action following his practice rounds, Tiger Woods odds to win The Masters have also been on the move after shooting -1 under par in his first round at Augusta National. Now in the top-10 on the Masters leaderboard, Woods moved up the ranks to +2500 odds after closing the day four strokes behind the lead.
Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top Canada sports betting sites.
|2022 Masters Field
|Masters Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Cameron Smith
|+550
|Dustin Johnson
|+650
|Scottie Scheffler
|+800
|Sungjae Im
|+900
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+1700
|Tiger Woods
|+2500
|Corey Conners
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Jon Rahm
|+3300
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
|Rory McIlroy
|+3300
The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Canada
For the first time, Canadians are legally allowed to bet on The Masters through single-game sports betting laws. Canadians have a chance this weekend to bet on The Masters for free with big Canada sports betting bonuses at the top golf betting sites.
To learn more about the best Canada sports betting bonuses available for The Masters, scroll down below.
1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
|🏆 Founded
|2021
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Welcome Bonus, up to $150
|✅ Recommended For
|Best Golf Betting Offers In Canada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Interac, MuchBetter, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Golf fans can get up to $150 in free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters this weekend at PowBet. One of the best golf betting sites, PowBet offers competitive Masters odds letting golf fans cash in on online sports betting in Canada.
PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
- Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher
- Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $300
- No Rollover Requirement
- Must Use Within 7 days
Click on the button to sign up to PowBet and get free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters.
2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Bonus for The 2022 Masters
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $400
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Golf Betting Bonuses in Canada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Antigua
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the oldest golf betting sites, Bodog offers the best Masters betting odds. Unlike the top Canada sports betting sites, Bodog offers custom bets. Golf fans can boost their bankroll with $400 in free bets and get odds on anything at The Masters.
Bodog Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Claim Welcome Bonus
- Minimum Deposit of $20
- Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $400
- 5x Rollover Requirement
Click on the button below to claim your free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters at Bodog.
3. SportsInteraction — 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 in Free Golf Bets
|🏆 Founded
|1997
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Best Live Masters Betting Odds
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, InstaDebit, iDebit, PaySafeCard, Interac,eCheck, ecoPayz
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Canada
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Based out of Quebec, SportsInteraction has been leading online sports betting in Canada for decades. New members can get up to $500 in free Canada sports betting bonuses on their first deposit for The Masters.
SportsInteraction Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
- Minimum Deposit of $20
- Maximum Canada Sports Betting Offer of $500
- Must place a qualifying bet at 1.5 odds or higher
- Free Bets expire in 45 days
Bet on the Masters for free at SportsInteraction, click on the button below to claim your free Canada sports betting bonuses.
4. MyBookie — $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#4 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best Masters Odds In Canada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
With $1,000 in free golf betting offers, Canadians can bet on The Masters for free at MyBookie. For The Masters, MyBookie is offering odd boosts letting Canadians can in on the best PGA Tour odds this weekend.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim your free golf bets for The Masters at MyBookie, click on the button below.
5. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#5 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Golf Bets in Canada
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Canadians trying to boost their bankroll for The Masters can find the best free golf betting offers at BetOnline. One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline offers three free PGA Tour bets and $1,000 in golf betting bonuses for The Masters.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- Maximum Canada Sports Betting Offer of $1,000
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click on the button below to get your free golf betting offers from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites