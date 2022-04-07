Golf

The Top 5 Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Gia Nguyen
top 5 canada sports betting sites for the masters

Single game sports betting in Canada is finally legal but bettors can still find better golf betting offers at the top offshore sportsbooks.

While the first day at Augusta is in the books, there is still time to cash in on some of the best sports betting offers available in Canada. Residents looking to bet on The Masters in Canada can claim up to $3,050 in free bets and golf betting bonuses this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over the best sports betting sites in Canada for The Masters and how to claim free bets from the top golf sportsbooks.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Now that single-game betting is legal in Canada, the best golf betting sites are boosting bankrolls with free golf bets for The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down the best Canada sports betting sites for The Masters this weekend.

  1. PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
  2. Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
  3. SportsInteraction – 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $500 in Free Golf Bets
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters
  5. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Masters

RELATED: Public Bets on Tiger Woods, Sportsbooks Move Masters Betting Odds

Masters Betting in Canada — How to Watch The Masters in Canada

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10
  • 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000
  • 💸Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000
  • 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
  • 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com
  • Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia
  • 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

After round 1, the best Canadian sportsbooks have Cameron Smith as the favorite to win the 2022 Masters.

While Smith double-bogeyed the 1st and 18th hole, he was spectacular in between at 8 under with no other scores over par. Smith comes into Round 2 in second place on the Masters leaderboard but is the odds-on favorite to win The Masters at +550 odds.

On top of the Augusta leaderboard, Sungjae Im closed the day five strokes under par. Despite finishing as the Round 1 leader, the top Canada sports betting sites have Im at +900. Im was one of the more popular golf betting picks from top tipsters, who had Im cracking the top ten at Augusta.

After drawing heavy public betting action following his practice rounds, Tiger Woods odds to win The Masters have also been on the move after shooting -1 under par in his first round at Augusta National.  Now in the top-10 on the Masters leaderboard, Woods moved up the ranks to +2500 odds after closing the day four strokes behind the lead.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top Canada sports betting sites.

2022 Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play
Cameron Smith +550 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +650 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +800 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +900 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1200 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +1700 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +2500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2800 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +3300 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3300 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +3300 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Canada

For the first time, Canadians are legally allowed to bet on The Masters through single-game sports betting laws. Canadians have a chance this weekend to bet on The Masters for free with big Canada sports betting bonuses at the top golf betting sites.

To learn more about the best Canada sports betting bonuses available for The Masters, scroll down below.

1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters

One of the top Canada sports betting sites, PowBet offer a wide variety of golf betting offers for The Masters this weekend

🏆 Founded 2021
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Welcome Bonus, up to $150
Recommended For Best Golf Betting Offers In Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, MuchBetter, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans can get up to $150 in free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters this weekend at PowBet. One of the best golf betting sites, PowBet offers competitive Masters odds letting golf fans cash in on online sports betting in Canada.

PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $300
  • No Rollover Requirement
  • Must Use Within 7 days

Click on the button to sign up to PowBet and get free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters.

Get Free Golf Bets

2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Bonus for The 2022 Masters

Canadians can get free golf betting offers at top Canada sports betting sites for The Masters

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $400
Recommended For Free Golf Betting Bonuses in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Antigua
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest golf betting sites, Bodog offers the best Masters betting odds. Unlike the top Canada sports betting sites, Bodog offers custom bets. Golf fans can boost their bankroll with $400 in free bets and get odds on anything at The Masters.

Bodog Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Claim Welcome Bonus
  • Minimum Deposit of $20
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $400
  • 5x Rollover Requirement

Click on the button below to claim your free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters at Bodog.

Get Free Golf Bets at Bodog

3. SportsInteraction — 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 in Free Golf Bets

Take advantage of single game sports betting in canada this weekend by betting on the Masters for free

🏆 Founded 1997
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Best Live Masters Betting Odds
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, InstaDebit, iDebit, PaySafeCard, Interac,eCheck, ecoPayz
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Canada
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Based out of Quebec, SportsInteraction has been leading online sports betting in Canada for decades. New members can get up to $500 in free Canada sports betting bonuses on their first deposit for The Masters.

SportsInteraction Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Minimum Deposit of $20
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Offer of $500
  • Must place a qualifying bet at 1.5 odds or higher
  • Free Bets expire in 45 days

Bet on the Masters for free at SportsInteraction, click on the button below to claim your free Canada sports betting bonuses.

Join SportsInteraction Now

4. MyBookie — $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters

One of the best golf betting sites on the canada sports betting market, MyBookie offers the most competitive Masters odds

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #4 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With $1,000 in free golf betting offers, Canadians can bet on The Masters for free at MyBookie. For The Masters, MyBookie is offering odd boosts letting Canadians can in on the best PGA Tour odds this weekend.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free golf bets for The Masters at MyBookie, click on the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

5. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters

One of the top online sportsbooks to visit to cash in on online sports betting in Canada, BetOnline gives away free golf bets this weekend for The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #5 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Canadians trying to boost their bankroll for The Masters can find the best free golf betting offers at BetOnline. One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline offers three free PGA Tour bets and $1,000 in golf betting bonuses for The Masters.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Offer of $1,000
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to get your free golf betting offers from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites

Claim Free Masters Bets
Topics  
Golf News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
