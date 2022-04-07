The Top 5 Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Single game sports betting in Canada is finally legal but bettors can still find better golf betting offers at the top offshore sportsbooks.

While the first day at Augusta is in the books, there is still time to cash in on some of the best sports betting offers available in Canada. Residents looking to bet on The Masters in Canada can claim up to $3,050 in free bets and golf betting bonuses this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over the best sports betting sites in Canada for The Masters and how to claim free bets from the top golf sportsbooks.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Now that single-game betting is legal in Canada, the best golf betting sites are boosting bankrolls with free golf bets for The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down the best Canada sports betting sites for The Masters this weekend.

PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters SportsInteraction – 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $500 in Free Golf Bets MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Masters

Masters Betting in Canada — How to Watch The Masters in Canada

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

After round 1, the best Canadian sportsbooks have Cameron Smith as the favorite to win the 2022 Masters.

While Smith double-bogeyed the 1st and 18th hole, he was spectacular in between at 8 under with no other scores over par. Smith comes into Round 2 in second place on the Masters leaderboard but is the odds-on favorite to win The Masters at +550 odds.

On top of the Augusta leaderboard, Sungjae Im closed the day five strokes under par. Despite finishing as the Round 1 leader, the top Canada sports betting sites have Im at +900. Im was one of the more popular golf betting picks from top tipsters, who had Im cracking the top ten at Augusta.

After drawing heavy public betting action following his practice rounds, Tiger Woods odds to win The Masters have also been on the move after shooting -1 under par in his first round at Augusta National. Now in the top-10 on the Masters leaderboard, Woods moved up the ranks to +2500 odds after closing the day four strokes behind the lead.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top Canada sports betting sites.

2022 Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Canada

For the first time, Canadians are legally allowed to bet on The Masters through single-game sports betting laws. Canadians have a chance this weekend to bet on The Masters for free with big Canada sports betting bonuses at the top golf betting sites.

To learn more about the best Canada sports betting bonuses available for The Masters, scroll down below.

1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters

🏆 Founded 2021 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Welcome Bonus, up to $150 ✅ Recommended For Best Golf Betting Offers In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, MuchBetter, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans can get up to $150 in free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters this weekend at PowBet. One of the best golf betting sites, PowBet offers competitive Masters odds letting golf fans cash in on online sports betting in Canada.

PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer

Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $300

No Rollover Requirement

Must Use Within 7 days

Click on the button to sign up to PowBet and get free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters.

2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Bonus for The 2022 Masters

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $400 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Betting Bonuses in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Antigua 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest golf betting sites, Bodog offers the best Masters betting odds. Unlike the top Canada sports betting sites, Bodog offers custom bets. Golf fans can boost their bankroll with $400 in free bets and get odds on anything at The Masters.

Bodog Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Claim Welcome Bonus

Minimum Deposit of $20

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $400

5x Rollover Requirement

Click on the button below to claim your free Canada sports betting bonuses for The Masters at Bodog.

3. SportsInteraction — 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 in Free Golf Bets

🏆 Founded 1997 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Best Live Masters Betting Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, InstaDebit, iDebit, PaySafeCard, Interac,eCheck, ecoPayz 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Canada 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Based out of Quebec, SportsInteraction has been leading online sports betting in Canada for decades. New members can get up to $500 in free Canada sports betting bonuses on their first deposit for The Masters.

SportsInteraction Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer

Minimum Deposit of $20

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Offer of $500

Must place a qualifying bet at 1.5 odds or higher

Free Bets expire in 45 days

Bet on the Masters for free at SportsInteraction, click on the button below to claim your free Canada sports betting bonuses.

4. MyBookie — $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #4 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With $1,000 in free golf betting offers, Canadians can bet on The Masters for free at MyBookie. For The Masters, MyBookie is offering odd boosts letting Canadians can in on the best PGA Tour odds this weekend.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free golf bets for The Masters at MyBookie, click on the button below.

5. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #5 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Canadians trying to boost their bankroll for The Masters can find the best free golf betting offers at BetOnline. One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline offers three free PGA Tour bets and $1,000 in golf betting bonuses for The Masters.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Offer of $1,000

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to get your free golf betting offers from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites