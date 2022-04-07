When Is UFC 273? Date, Main Event, and Fight Card

UFC 273 goes down this Saturday, April 9th from the Vystar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event features UFC men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as he defends his UFC gold against ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event is a title unification bout between former UFC men’s bantamweight champion, and current interim champion Petr Yan, as he faces Aljamain Sterling, in a rematch for the unified UFC men’s bantamweight title.

The feature bout of the evening sees UFC phenom Khamzat Chimaev take on his toughest test to date, as he faces former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Chimaev comes in as a strong -490 betting favorite against Burns, and would be catapulted into the top five of the UFC welterweight division with a win over Burns at UFC 273.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | Where to Watch UFC 273

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 273

UFC 273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 273 Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung 📊 UFC Records: Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3)

Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3) 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski -800 | Sung +500

UFC 273 Main Event: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC men’s featherweight gold for a third time on Saturday night, this time against the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski is 10-0 in his UFC career, with 7 of his 10 wins coming by way of decision. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung is 7-3 since his UFC debut back in 2011, with 6 of his 7 wins coming inside the distance. Volkanovski is just eight months removed from a spectacular performance in a decision win against Brian Ortega at UFC 265.

As for Chan Sung Jung, his last UFC appearance was a five round decision win over Dan Ige. Previous to that, Chan Sung Jung lost handedly to Brian Ortega back in 2020, which led to Ortega being given the UFC men’s featherweight title shot before the Korean Zombie. Now, with Ortega failing to deliver against Volkanovski, and a trilogy bout between Max Holloway and Volkanovski having fell through, the chance for UFC golf has been granted to Chan Sung Jung, who will has the opportunity to become the first South Korean MMA fighter to be crowned UFC champion.

UFC 273 Fight Card

Main Card (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen



Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early preliminary card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

The Best Combat Sports Betting Sites for UFC 273