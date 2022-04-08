2022 Masters Live Updates for the Second Round at Augusta

Gusty winds are in the forecast for the afternoon in the second round of the 2022 Masters. Here is our live update.

3 pm–As we begin our live update for the second round of the 2022 Masters, there is a three-way tie for the lead at -3. There you can find South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, England’s Danny Willett and South Korea’s Sung-jae Im. Schwartzel shot a second round score of three-under-par 69, while Im struggled on Friday as he shot a score of two-over-par 74. Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011, while Willett won the Masters in 2016.

3:10 pm–Will Zalatoris birdies 16th to go to -1.

3:13 pm–Report that Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, the 2010 British Open champion, joins England’s Paul Casey on the sidelines. The type of injury for Oosthuizen was undisclosed.

3:16 pm–Talor Gooch birdies to go to -2. Gooch won the last PGA tournament in the state of Georgia, at the RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, in November.

3:20 pm–Impressive par putt by Joaquin Niemann of Chile on the seventh hole to remain at -2.

3:24 pm–Hideki Matsuyama delivers with as great tee shot on the sixth, and an excellent birdie opportunity. The defending champion from Matsuyama, Japan is currently at -2.

3:27 pm–Talor Gooch just hits a tree with an approach shot, as the ball was in a tough lie in the rough.

3:29 pm–Dustin Johnson finishes his second round with a par to remain at -2. He is in a group of eight at -2 and one back of Willett, Im and Schwartzel. There you can find Matsuyama, Gooch, Australia’s Cameron Smith, Niemann, and Americans Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau and Harold Varner III.

3:31 pm–Matsuyama birdies sixth to go to -3. Is tied for the lead with Im, Schwartzel and Willett.

3:32 pm–Willett birdies nine to go to -4, and the outright lead.

3:36 pm–Brooks Koepka doubtful to make the cut after missing a short par putt. He is currently at +5 with two holes left on his round.

3:36 pm–Tiger Woods pars the seventh hole. He is currently three over par. The cut line at this time is projected to be +4. At the Masters, the top 50 and ties play Saturday and Sunday.

3:46 pm–Zalatoris pars 18th to finish at -1.

3:46 pm–Hudson Swafford loses his club head with his approach shot on the 13th hole to finish Amen Corner.

3:48 pm–Hideki Matsuyama bogeys, and drops to -2.

3:48 pm–Bryson DeChambeau bogeys and is at +8.

3:55 pm–Danny Willett bogeys 10th..drops to -3 where he is tied for first with Schwartzel and Im.

3:56 pm–Wind continues to give golfers on the course issues.

3:58 pm–This is becoming a continental Masters…three golfers from three different continents are in the lead.

4:00 pm–First birdie of the day for Woods on the eighth…He goes to +2.

4:02 pm–Niemann tee shot underneath lands underneath an unoccupied chair in the woods.

4:02 pm–Scheffler, the number one player in the world, birdies seventh hole to move to -3, and tied with Schwartzel, Im and Willett.

4:03 pm–Shane Lowry of Ireland holes his approach shot on the 10th hole to get to -1! The 2019 British Open champion comes through with the shot of the day!

4:05 pm–Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, double bogeys 18th to go to +6.

4:16 pm–Tiger Woods records long par putt on ninth to shoot a 39 on the front nine…currently at +2…

4:16 pm–Willett has second consecutive bogey…currently at -2 and no longer tied for the lead…

4:22 pm–Believed to be a back problem as the reason for Oosthuizen’s withdrawal.

4:23 pm–J.J. Spaun, the Valero Texas Open champ, bogeys 18th and ends at even pound for his round

4:23 pm–Scheffler birdies eighth to of to -4…world number one has the lead by itself at -4

4:24 pm–Kevin Na birdies 11th hole…the Korean American is in the group of fourth place at -2… and two back of Scheffler

4:28 pm–Amazing approach shot by Tiger Woods on the 10th hole…great birdie chance…

4:33 pm–Clubhouse leaders at this time are Willett and Im at -3,,,

4:34 pm–Tiger Woods birdies the 10th to get to +1…

4:38 pm–Wonder if there is an over/under in Vegas on the number of stories Jim Nantz gives about Fred Couples? Remember, they went to university together. For the Masters Dinner photo, Couples was standing on the far right. Mike Weir of Canada was on the far left.

4:43 pm–Scheffler and Matsuyama are done the front nine…Scheffler is in first at -4, while Matsuyama is in fourth at -2.

4:46 pm–Daniel Berger makes his first birdie putt of the day to reach even par…putted the ball from the rough…

4:49 pm–Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner…bogeys the 10th to go to +2

4:49 pm–Stewart Cink records a hole in one on the 16th…tough day for though for the British Open champion from 2009 as he is at +6…

4:52 pm–Tiger Woods bogey on the 11th..currently at +2…

5:02 pm…Amateur Aaron Jarvis comes veery close to getting a hole in one on the 16th himself…

5:06 pm–Niemann birdies the 12th…now at -3 and tied with Schwartzel and Im…one back of Scheffler…