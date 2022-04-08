NCAA

Could Doug Edert Reunite With Holloway At Seton Hall?

Jon Conahan
Doug Edert

The Saint Peter’s men’s basketball program got some unfortunate news on Tuesday as they found out that Doug Edert, Matthew Lee, and Daryl Banks have all entered the transfer portal. Later in the week, both of the Drame twins also entered the portal.

This news came after former St. Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway announced that he was going to accept an offer to be the next head coach of the Seton Hall Pirates. Seton Hall announced him a week before the kids entered the transfer portal, and it’s to be expected that even more of the Elite Eight Saint Peter’s team will enter.

Saint Peter’s had arguably the most magical run in March Madness history. Considering that they were the first team seeded above the number 12 seed to ever make it to the Elite Eight, and the teams they beat, it’s tough to say any school has ever had a better Cinderella story.

The biggest name of that Saint Peter’s team? Who else other than Doug Edert.

Edert made a name for himself for a few different reasons. The biggest reason why is because he has a mustache that catches people’s attention right away. Another reason is that Edert had 20 points against the University of Kentucky and 13 against Murray State, with some clutch free throws in both of those wins.

With the recent news about Coach Holloway, many are speculating that Edert is going to end up at Seton Hall with his former head coach.

Edert was at the Prudential Center to watch the Men’s National Championship game between UNC and Kansas the day before he decided to enter the portal. Interestingly enough, the Prudential Center is where Seton Hall plays some of its home games. Recent reports suggest that Seton Hall ran an event to watch the game.

If nothing else is going to give away that Doug Edert is most likely going to follow head coach Shaheen Holloway to Seton Hall, we have to look at the fact that he isn’t even a Seton Hall student(yet), and still attended this event.

The move for Edert isn’t official yet, but it seems likely that he ends up a Pirate sometime soon.

Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
