How to Bet on The Masters in HI | Hawaii Sports Betting Guide

In Hawaii, sports betting is considered a longshot but golf fans can still place bets on the Masters with the top online sportsbooks.

Scottie Scheffler currently has a two-stroke lead at The Masters and will be looking to put on the green jacket for the first time.

Tied for 20th, Tiger Woods looks like he’s going to make the cut and play at Augusta National over the weekend. As long as Woods remains in contention, it will be hard to count him out on Sunday.

Residents that want to bet on the Masters in Hawaii can claim free bets and golf betting offers for the action this weekend. Let’s break down how to bet on the Masters in Hawaii and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

The Best Hawaii Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

Golf fans can still get in on The Masters betting action at the top Hawaii sportsbooks. For the Masters, bettors in the Aloha State can get free Hawaii sports betting bonuses and free bets for the action at Augusta National.

Below, we’ll break down the best Hawaii sports betting sites for The Masters and the golf betting offers available this weekend.

How to Bet on The Masters in Hawaii

While Hawaii sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Hawaii sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Hawaii Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Hawaii

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Hawaii sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Tiger Woods has held his own in his return to action at The Masters.

At +2, he remains tied for 20th, which should be good enough for him to make the cut this weekend. Woods has shined before on the weekend at The Masters. He has dominated Round 3 and Round 4 at Augusta National on his way to five Masters wins and 14 top-10 finishes.

As of now, it looks like Wood will be playing golf on Saturday and Sunday, which makes him as good a bet as any golfer in the field to win it all.

Take Tiger Woods to win The Masters on Sunday at BetOnline, one of the top Hawaii sports betting sites.