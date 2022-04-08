How to Bet on the Masters in IA | Iowa Sports Betting Sites

Residents can bet on The Masters in Iowa this weekend, as the biggest golf tournament of the year swings into the weekend.

Australian Cameron Smith is the new betting favorite after Jon Rahm failed to meet expectations out of the gate at the 86th Masters. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is among one of the most popular betting options for Iowa sports betting fans this year, as a number of golf bettors are wagering on Tiger to win his sixth green jacket in 2022.

To find out how to bet on the Masters in Iowa while cashing in on some of the very best Iowa sportsbook bonus offers and free golf bets for the first major of the year, continue reading as we explore all of the best betting options for Iowa sports betting fans in 2022.

The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in Iowa
XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in Iowa
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Iowa
Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Masters in Iowa

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Iowa sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022
sign up and make a qualifying deposit
Get your Iowa sports betting bonus for The Masters
Place your free Masters bets at the best Iowa sports betting sites

Iowa Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Iowa

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Iowa sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Corey Conners was a long shot, 60-1 underdog to win his first green jacket at Augusta this weekend, and after a solid first round on Thursday, Conners’ name has fired up the leaderboard and the betting window with a move to 25-1 headed into the weekend rounds at Augusta.

The Canadian golfer has experience at Augusta too. This will be Conners fifth Masters appearance and he’s performed well in the past.

Conners finished in the top ten in both the 2021 and 2020 Masters, with his T8 finish last year being the fifth-best performance by a Canadian at Augusta National.

With Conners having recent success at the Masters, he’s a great bet to make at 25-1 odds to win the green jacket this weekend.

