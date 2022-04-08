How to Bet on The Masters in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Now that the Illinois sports betting market is in full swing, residents can cash in on the biggest Masters betting bonuses and get free PGA Tour bets at the best online sportsbooks.

Augusta National challenges the world’s best golfers at The Masters every year with its hilly terrain and nuanced putting surfaces. In 2022, some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names will be at The Masters, including golf legend Tiger Woods.

The 86th Master will mark Woods’ 25th anniversary of his first win at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion has patrons lining up in anticipation for arguably the greatest comeback in PGA Tour history.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Masters in Illinois and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Now that The Masters field is set, the best Illinois sports betting sites are delivering value to fans with bigger and better golf betting bonuses.

Below, we’ve put together our own leaderboard of the best Illinois sportsbooks for The Masters this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in IL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in IL XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in IL – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in IL MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Illinois – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Illinois Bovada – $750 to Bet on The Masters in Illinois – $750 to Bet on The Masters in Illinois

How to Bet on The Masters in Illinois

Now that the Illinois sports betting market is in full swing, golf fans can get the best Masters betting bonuses at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the list below to learn how to bet on the Masters in Illinois.

Illinois Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Illinois

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Illinois sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Illinois

Golf fans can swing their way to multiple free PGA Tour bets for The Masters this week. With the return of Tiger Woods, the top Illinois sportsbooks are offering $6,375 in free PGA Tour bets.

To learn more about the best Illinois sports betting bonuses available for The Masters, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

It’s never been easier to bet on The Masters in Illinois. The top Illinois sports betting sites like BetOnline are delivering more value with free PGA bets, betting bonuses, and more. At BetOnline, new members can cash in $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. In addition, BetOnline is also giving away three risk-free bets for The Masters including a PGA Tour players prop, in-play and matched mobile bet. Exclusively for The Masters, BetOnline is featuring a free-to-enter predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. It pays to bet a BetOnline member, sign up today and win money betting on the Masters risk-free.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in IL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is boosting bankrolls ahead of The Masters with $500 in free Illinois sports betting bonuses. One of the best Illinois online gambling sites, XBet features some of the best golf betting lines and bonuses on the market. Golf fans can get the best live Masters odds at XBet, letting fans cash in on better odds in-play. The online sportsbook also features a wide variety of golf betting bonuses including rebates, weekly reloads, and more.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in IL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans can bet on The Masters for free at MyBookie, one of the best Illinois sports betting apps. MyBookie offers $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting bonuses to residents on their first deposit. Unlike other top Illinois sportsbooks, MyBookie also features odds boosts for The Masters giving fans the best golf odds this weekend.

Masters Predictions | Masters Picks and Best Bets

Jordan Spieth won his first green jacket back in 2015 and has never missed the cut at The Masters in his career. Spieth has two top-three finishes in his last four Masters appearances and five top 10 appearances in his career.

While he hasn’t reached last spring’s form, he is averaging positive strokes gained per round, so there’s still some hope that he can get things together ahead of The Masters this weekend. The 28-year old golfer hasn’t done much in the last PGA Tour season, only winning the 2021 Valero Texas Open. However, Spieth at Augusta National is a different beast, as he’s developed a reputation for performing well at Augusta.

Look for Spieth to be in top form once at Augusta this weekend and take Spieth to win the green jacket at the 2022 Masters.

