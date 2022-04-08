How to Bet on The Masters in KS | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

While residents wait for action on a potential Kansas sports betting bill, they can still bet online on The Masters this weekend.

Even though he hasn’t finished his round, Scottie Scheffler has overtaken the lead and sits on top of the Masters leaderboard with a two-stroke lead. Scheffler has been one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour this season and is looking for his first green jacket.

Let’s go over how to bet on The Masters in Kansas and get up to $6,375 in golf betting offers.

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

While The Masters has already teed off, it’s not too late for golf fans to cash in Kansas sports betting bonuses this weekend. At the top Kansas sportsbooks, bettors can boost their bankroll with golf betting bonuses and free bets for The Masters.

For a list of the best Kansas sports betting sites for The Masters and the best golf betting bonuses available this weekend, scroll down below.

How to Bet on The Masters in Kansas

While Kansas sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Kansas sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Kansas Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Kansas

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Kansas sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Scottie Scheffler is currently the No.1 player in the world. He’s won three PGA Tour events this year including the Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Match Play.

After Round 1, Scheffler quietly sat one stroke behind the leader Sungjae Im tied for 3rd. He currently sits at the top of the leaderboard five strokes under par through 12 holes in Round 2. Scheffler has cracked the top 20 in his last two Masters appearances and he looks to win his first major championship this year at the age of 25.

Take Scheffler to win his first green jacket on Sunday before the books change his odds after the cut.

