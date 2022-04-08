How to Bet on The Masters in KY | Kentucky Sports Betting Guide

While Kentucky sports betting isn’t legal yet, residents don’t have to drive to neighboring states to bet on The Masters.

The first round teed off on Thursday and is already underway at Augusta National but there’s still time to receive free bets for the 2022 Masters. Not only can golf fans get in on the action at Augusta National this weekend, but Kentucky residents can also claim up to $6,375 in Masters betting offers.

With a green jacket up for grabs, we’ll break down how to bet on The Masters in Kentucky and claim free golf betting offers this weekend.

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

Golf fans can cash in on the green for The Masters at the best Kentucky sports betting sites. With golf betting bonuses and free bets, PGA Tour fans run no risk betting at the top Kentucky sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over the best Kentucky sports betting sites and golf betting offers for The Masters Round 2.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in KY – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in KY XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in KY – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in KY MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Kentucky – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Kentucky Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in Kentucky

While Kentucky sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Kentucky sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters at the top Kentucky sportsbooks, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the top Kentucky sports betting sites.

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Kentucky Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Kentucky

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +4500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

RELATED: 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

While Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Masters Champion, he had a quiet Round 1 finishing even on the day and coming in at 19th on The Masters leaderboard.

So far through eight holes on Friday, Matsuyama has found more success at The Masters. He is tied for fourth and sits just two strokes behind the lead. If Matsuyama can finish the round strong and continue gain strokes on leader Scottie Scheffler, he will have a chance to defend his Masters title on Sunday.

Not only does Matsuyama have experience at Augusta but he had also been playing well leading up to the event. Matsuyama, 30, is making his 11th appearance at Augusta National and is coming off of his eighth PGA victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Take Matsuyama to win his second consecutive green jacket at Augusta National this weekend.

Click on the button below to place your free Masters bets at BetOnline, one of the best Kentucky sports betting sites.