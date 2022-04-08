How to Bet on the Masters in NE | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 Masters swings into round two this Friday, with round three and the final fourth round to be played this weekend. Nebraska sports betting fans can get in on all the betting action this weekend with a number of great golf betting offers from the top Nebraska sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters.

Tiger Woods shot an impressive one under par putting him among the top of the odds board as the tournament moves into the weekend. While pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm is on the rebound after failing to meet expectations in round one.

Nebraska sports betting fans can wager on their favorite golfer to pick up a green jacket while cashing in on great betting offers along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Nebraska, continue reading as we highlight the best betting offers available for Nebraska residents.

The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

How to Bet on The Masters in Nebraska

While Nebraska sports betting hasn’t officially launched yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Nebraska sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Nebraska Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Nebraska

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Nebraska sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Corey Conners finished round one just three strokes back of the lead, tied for seventh place after eighteen holes of golf at Augusta. Conners finished in the top ten in both the 2021 and 2020 Masters, and is currently lined at 25-1 odds to win his first green jacket, a sharp move from his pre-tournament long-shot odds of 60-1. With his recent success at Augusta in mind, Conners is a great bet to make to win the 2022 Masters at the current price of 25-1.

