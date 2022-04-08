How to Bet on The Masters in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide

New York sports betting is legal, which means this is the first year that patrons in the Empire State can bet on The Masters with the top golf betting sites.

Tiger Woods teed off at The Masters on Thursday and shot -1 under par, an impressive feat for someone that hasn’t played in a professional golf tournament in nearly 17 months. The five-time green jacket winner appears like a strong bet to make the cut at Augusta. Meanwhile, Sungjae Im leads the Masters leaderboard after shooting a stellar -5 under in the first round.

Fans can bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in New York and claim up to $6,375 in free golf bets for the action at Augusta National this weekend.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

In his first competitive round since 2020, Tiger Woods put together an impressive first round and heads into Friday four strokes behind the lead.

Golf fans trying to get in on Tiger Woods Masters betting action can get free golf bets at the top New York sports betting sites.

Below, we’ve ranked the best New York sports betting sites for The Masters Round 2.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in NY – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in NY XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in NY – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in NY MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in New York – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in New York Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in New York

While New York sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim New York sports betting bonuses and bet on Tiger for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters at the top New York sportsbooks, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your New York sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best New York sports betting sites

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

New York Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in New York

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down the top golfers heading into Round 2 The Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

RELATED: 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Scottie Scheffler has been arguably the hottest golfer in the world heading into The Masters.

Scheffler has already won three PGA Tour events this year, completing a meteoric rise to No. 1 at the age of 25. Scheffler has also proven that he has what it takes to compete for some of golf’s most prestigious major championships. Look for Scheffler to continue to build his resume with a green jacket on Sunday.

Take Scheffler to win The Masters this weekend at BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites.