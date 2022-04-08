How to Bet on the Masters in OK | Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Masters in Oklahoma this weekend as the second round of the 86th Masters tees off this Friday, before third and final round action on Saturday and Sunday. Cameron Smith opened the tournament with a double bogey at the first hole, but wound up with the tournament lead after round one with a score of four under par. Tiger Woods opened the tournament tied for 10th place after 18 holes of golf.

Oklahoma sports betting fans can get in on all of the Masters betting action this weekend with some of the top Oklahoma sports betting available for the 2022 Masters. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Oklahoma while cashing in on free golf bets and exclusive sportsbooks bonuses for the biggest tournament of the year, continue reading as we explore the all of the top Oklahoma sports betting offers.

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in OK – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in OK XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in OK – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in OK MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Oklahoma – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Oklahoma Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in Oklahoma

While Oklahoma sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Oklahoma sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Oklahoma sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best Oklahoma sports betting sites

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Oklahoma Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Oklahoma

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Oklahoma sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

RELATED: 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Corey Conners opened the tournament as a 60-1 long shot to win his first green jacket at Augusta this weekend, but after a solid round of 70 on Thursday, Conners has shot up the odds board and is currently sitting at 25-1 to become just the Canadian to win the Masters. Conners finished last year’s tournament tied for 8th place, and the 2020 tournament tied for 10th. The Canadian has had a knack for pulling ahead of the pack in the early stages of tournaments, and would be a great bet to get behind before cuts are made on Saturday.

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline todayu, click the link below now.