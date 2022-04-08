How to Bet on The Masters in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Legal South Carolina sports betting still looks like a longshot at the moment but residents can still bet on The Masters with the top offshore sportsbooks.

The 86th edition of The Masters teed off on Thursday morning. While Tiger Woods captured most of the media hype with a strong -1 under par in the first round, Sungjae Im sits atop The Masters leaderboard with a stellar -5 in the opening round at Augusta National.

Golf fans can bet on The Masters in South Carolina and get free bets at the best sports betting sites.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

Golf fans can boost their bankroll for The Masters Round 2 at the top South Carolina sports betting sites. With $6,375 in free golf bets, residents can bet on The Masters for free at the top South Carolina sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over the best South Carolina sports betting sites for The Masters Round 2.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in SC – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in SC XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in SC – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in SC MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in South Carolina

While South Carolina sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim South Carolina sports betting bonuses and bet on Tiger for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on The Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best South Carolina sports betting sites

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

South Carolina Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in South Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down the top golfers heading into Round 2 and The Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

After 18 holes of golf, one thing is clear: Tiger Woods came to Augusta National to win.

As if his comeback to professional golf wasn’t impressive enough, Woods shot one under par at Augusta National in his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday. Not only is Woods going to make the cut, but the five-time Masters champion will be in the hunt for his sixth green jacket.

Golf fans have to believe that if Woods is anywhere within the vicinity of the lead on Sunday, he will have a chance to win.

Take Tiger Woods to win the Masters at +2500 odds.

While the public has already been betting on Woods, he still has +2500 odds to win The Masters at BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites. BetOnline is also giving away three free bets, including a free live bet and free player props bets for the 2022 Masters.

Click below to claim your free Masters bets at BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting apps.