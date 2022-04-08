How to Bet on the Masters in WA | Washington Sports Betting Sites

Washington sports betting fans looking to get in on the Masters action can do so with some of the top sportsbooks available for the biggest golf tournament of the year. Cameron Smith is the betting favorite after one round, as pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm shot two over par to knock himself off the top of the betting board. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had an impressive round one and remains one of the most popular bets to make at this year’s Masters.

Washington sports betting fans who wish to place bets on Tiger Woods to win his sixth green jacket can do so with some of the best Washignton sports betting sites available for the 2022 Masters. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Washington while cashing in on the free golf betting offers and sportsbook bonuses along the way, continue reading as we explore the top Washington sports betting outlets available for the second round of the 2022 Masters.

The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in WA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in WA XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in WA – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in WA MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Washington – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Washington Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in Washington

Washington sports betting is only legal at in-person sportsbooks but sports fans don’t have to travel to the nearest casino to place bets on The Masters. In fact, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters in Washington.

In four easy steps, PGA Tour fans can claim Washington sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Washington sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best Washington sports betting sites

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Washington Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Washington

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Washington sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

RELATED: 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

xyx