How to Bet on the Masters in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Golf fans can bet on the Masters in Wisconsin this weekend as the biggest PGA tournament of the year is off and running with round two on Friday. Australian golfer Cameron Smith is currently the standout betting favorite after one round of play. Smith’s best Masters performance came in 2020, where he finished in second place, as a runner-up to Dustin Johnson. Smith shot an impressive -4 in round one of the Masters and tees off for round two at 1:30 PM local time.

Wisconsin sports betting fans can get in on the Masters betting action this weekend with a number of great betting offers from the top sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Wisconsin while cashing in on free golf bets and sportsbooks bonuses, continue reading as we explore the very best Wisconsin sports betting sites available for the biggest tournament of the year.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in WI – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in WI XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in WI – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in WI MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Wisconsin – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Wisconsin Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Masters in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Wisconsin sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Wisconsin Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Wisconsin

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the top Wisconsin sports betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboards after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Cameron Smith +550 Dustin Johnson +650 Scottie Scheffler +800 Sungjae Im +900 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Joaquin Niemann +1700 Tiger Woods +2500 Corey Conners +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jon Rahm +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300 Rory McIlroy +3300

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Round 1 of The Masters is in the books and a few longshots appear to have a chance to contend at Augusta. After an impressive round one, Corey Conners is lined at 25-1 odds to win his first green jacket this Sunday at the final round of the Masters. Conners finished in the top ten of both the 2021 and 2020 Masters, with his 2021 performance at Augusta National being the fifth-best performance by a Canadian in Masters history. Conners found himself among the top ten after one round and is pressing further as the tournament approaches the weekend. Bet on Corey Conners to win the Masters at +2500 via BetOnline now.

