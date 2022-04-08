Is Ja Morant Returning With Enough Time For Grizzlies Playoff Run?

The Memphis Grizzlies have missed Ja Morant for the team’s last nine games and 24 games overall on the season, but it’s looking as if he could return soon.

Fortunately for Memphis, they got some great news on Friday as the Grizzlies announced that Morant is now upgraded to questionable for the first time since being sidelined for right knee soreness. It’s to be expected that he will be able to play on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although Memphis did miss him for nine games, they were able to go 7-2 in that stretch and improve their record to 20-4 without him on the court this season. Some people like to make that a knock against Morant, but it just goes to show how good this Grizzlies team actually is.

On the season, Morant is having one of the best years for a third-year player that we have seen in quite some time. He’s currently averaging 27.6 points per game, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. He’s been able to average nearly 28 points per night and has done so while being efficient. Morant is currently shooting 47.6% from the field, and he has the best 3-point percentage of his career.

Does He Have Enough Time To Be The Normal Ja Morant Before The Playoffs Start?

The one question for the Grizzlies now is if they’re going to be able to get Morant up to speed by the playoffs. Considering that he’s only going to be able to play in one game before they do enter the playoffs, there are some questions about this Memphis team and what they can do come playoff time.

Those questions will be answered for Memphis right when the playoffs start. Considering that Memphis is likely going to have to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves or Los Angeles Clippers, Morant has to be ready to go against those two for them to be the team they want to be.

Ja Morant and this Memphis team might not be getting the type of respect that they deserve around the league, but the things they’ve been able to do throughout the regular season should have them feeling confident going into the playoffs.