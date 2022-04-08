Golf

Masters 2022: Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores After Round 1

Despite all of the hype surrounding Tiger Woods’ return, the 86th edition of The Masters teed off on Thursday and did not disappoint.

Sungjae Im sits atop The Masters leaderboard at -5 through 18 holes but Cameron Smith (-4), Dustin Johnson (-3), and Scottie Scheffler (-3) are right behind him after one round. Tiger Woods also impressed in his return to Augusta, shooting -1 under par in his first round of professional golf in 17 months.

Let’s go over the Masters leaderboard, odds, and scores heading into Round 2.

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard

Cameron Smith overcame a double-bogey on the first hole and 18th hole to finish -4 after Round 1.

Despite being second on The Masters leaderboard, he has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Meanwhile, Jungjae Im started strong, birdieing his first three holes, and finished with five birdies and an eagle to cover up two bogies on the day.

Im has not won a major in his career but he finished T2 with Smith at Augusta National in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, and Tiger Woods all find themselves on the top 10 of the 2022 Masters leaderboard.

For a full glimpse of The Masters first-round leaderboard, check out the chart below.

Masters Round 1 Leaderboard

Masters Field

Masters Round 1 Score

1

Sungjae Im

-5

2

Cameron Smith

-4

3

Danny Willet

-3

4

Joaquin Niemann

-3

5

Scottie Scheffler

-3

6

Dustin Johnson

-3

7

Jason Kokrak

-2

8

Corey Conners

-2

9

Patrick Cantlay

-2

10

Tiger Woods

-1

11

Harry Higgs

-1

12

Kevin Na

-1

13

Daniel Berger

-1

14

Tony Finau

-1

15

Webb Simpson

-1

16

Harold Varner III

-1

17

Will Zalatoris

-1

18

Matt Fitzpatrick

-1

19

Hideki Matsuyama

E

20

Lee Westwood

E

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the second round.

After Round 1, Cameron Smith (-4) has the best odds to win The Masters at +550. Smith is second on the Masters leaderboard after shooting four-under par through 18 holes.

Dustin Johnson (+650) and Scottie Scheffler (+700) have also risen up the Masters odds leaderboard after shooting -3 under par in Round 1 at Augusta, good for a four-way for third place.

Despite flying under the radar, Sungjae Im leads The Masters leaderboard after shooting an impressive -5 under par at Augusta through 18 holes. Sharp bettors were able to cash in big on Im’s fast start, as he held +5000 odds to win the first round of The Masters at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Im comes into Round 2 with +900 odds to win the green jacket, the fourth-best odds of any golfer in the Masters Tournament

Fan favorite and five-time winner Tiger Woods has improved his Masters odds to +2500 with a better-than-expected -1 under par showing in the first round at Augusta. Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite John Rahm has slid down to +3300 odds to win The Masters.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 2.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play
Cameron Smith +550 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +650 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +800 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +900 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1200 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +1700 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +2500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2800 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +3300 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3300 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +3300 BetOnline logo

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on The Masters

With Woods and other top golfers sitting near the top of the Masters leaderboard, there will be plenty of excitement at Augusta National this weekend. Golf fans looking to bet on The Masters can get free bets and golf betting offers from some of the best online sportsbooks.

Check out the top golf betting offers for The Masters this weekend.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on at The Masters
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Masters Bets
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters
Golf News
