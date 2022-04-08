MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 8

With the start of the 2022 MLB season on Thursday, it’s time to start thinking about some of the best bets that bettors can make on the second day of the season.

We’ll look at two games below that I feel bettors might profit from to help them start hot in the MLB season.

MLB Games | April 8

Yankees vs Red Sox

White Sox vs Tigers

Brewers vs Cubs

Phillies vs Athletics

Orioles vs Rays

Dodgers vs Rockies

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Giants

Mets vs Nationals

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 8

Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any MLB games at BetOnline.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 vs Colorado Rockies

Friday is going to be an exciting day for Dodgers fans as Freddie Freeman is going to make his debut in a Los Angeles jersey. What was already arguably the best team in all of baseball only got better this offseason and there should be no reason why they don’t come out and take care of business to start the year.

Los Angeles is going to go with Walker Buehler on the mound. He finished with a 2.47 ERA and went 16-4 on the mound a year ago.

We must also factor in that Coors Field in Colorado is the best hitting ballpark in all of baseball. Although the Colorado Rockies did go out and make a few moves to help their lineup, the lineup that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be offering is arguably the best lineup that baseball has ever seen. They should have a massive advantage here as they have multiple guys who can leave the yard at any moment from 1-9 in their lineup.

Kyle Freeland will get the ball for Colorado. He isn’t somebody who’s going to overly impress anybody with his stats as he finished with a 4.3 ERA a season ago. One interesting thing about him is that he finished with a 4.3 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in back-to-back years.

Toronto Blue Jays ML vs Texas Rangers

The game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers is going to be one of the most exciting games of the day. Considering that Toronto is going to have the Rogers Centre packed, and the moves that both of these teams made during the offseason, we can expect to see an exciting matchup in this one.

The Texas Rangers decided to add both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien during the offseason. If both of those guys are going to play to the ability that everybody expects them to, the Rangers will undoubtedly have the best middle infield in all of baseball.

Toronto, on the other hand, had a great season a year ago that saw them win 91 games. They won that many games despite having to deal with many challenging situations as they had to play most of their home games outside of Canada.

It’s expected that Jose Berrios is going to be on the mound for Toronto on Friday. He was acquired last year during the trade deadline and had a decent year with the Blue Jays. Berrios finished 5-4 with a 3.5 ERA.

The Rangers are going to go with Jon Gray. Gray has spent most of his career with the Colorado Rockies and considering that Coors is the least hitter-friendly ballpark in all of baseball, he didn’t put up the numbers that everybody was necessarily hoping for. However, he did still have two years where he finished with below a 3.85 ERA, which is certainly impressive in a ballpark like that.

With the excitement that Toronto is going to bring on a Friday, take the Blue Jays to win outright.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

This is the parlay of the day that I am going to go with. When factoring in that the Oakland Athletics are arguably the worst team in baseball after making some very questionable offseason decisions, and the New York Mets are going to be throwing newly-acquired star pitcher Max Scherzer, this is a parlay that I feel extremely confident in.