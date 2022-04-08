MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

With many MLB games on Friday, it’s time to start looking at the best picks of the day.

We will see a few new faces on their new teams on Friday as Robbie Ray is going to be pitching for the Mariners, Carlos Correa is going to be playing for the Twins, and a few other big-name players making their debut in a different uniform.

MLB Games | April 8

Yankees vs Red Sox

White Sox vs Tigers

Brewers vs Cubs

Phillies vs Athletics

Orioles vs Rays

Dodgers vs Rockies

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Giants

Mets vs Nationals

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

MLB Picks | April 8

Below, we will go over my two most confident picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Philadelphia Phillies ML vs Oakland Athletics

With the type of off-season that the Oakland Athletics had, expect many days where we are going to be betting against them.

These teams did the complete opposite of each other during the offseason as Oakland decided to trade away most of their key pieces and Philadelphia went out and added two of the top power bats in all of baseball with Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

Although Oakland had a horrible offseason, they will still be starting Frankie Montas on the bump on Friday. He had a fantastic season in 2021 as he finished fourth in strikeouts and ER in the AL.

Aaron Nola had a below-average season a year ago, but the numbers show that he was a bit unlucky. He finished with a 3.35 xERA, which was exactly the same as his 2020 season where he finished top 10 in the Cy Young voting.

Take Philadelphia on the moneyline.

New York Mets -1.5 vs Washington Nationals

It’s an exciting day for Mets fans as Max Scherzer, the newly acquired star pitcher, is going to make his New York Mets debut. Crazy enough, not only will Max Scherzer be making his Mets debut, but he will also be pitching against a team where he spent most of his career.

The New York Mets were able to walk away with an impressive win in the first game of the series against the Washington Nationals team, despite going with an opener on the mound.

The Washington Nationals are going to be a going with Josiah Gray on the mound. Gray pitched against the Mets once last season, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and two home runs in just three innings of work.

Although that is just a small sample size, the way that the New York Mets were able to upgrade their lineup during the offseason, it seems as if they will be able to hit him around once again.

With the type of lineup that the Washington Nationals are going to produce, there should be no way that Max Scherzer isn’t going to be able to dominate this one and help lead the Mets to a 2-0 start.

Take the New York Mets – 1.5.