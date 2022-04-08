MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 8

The second day of the MLB season is going to offer many opportunities for bettors to make some money. With a slew of MLB games, we will go over the best player prop bets of the day. Tonight’s game features some of the top players in the MLB, so I’ve made a few bets that I think will pay off big for baseball fans.

MLB Games | April 8

Yankees vs Red Sox

White Sox vs Tigers

Brewers vs Cubs

Phillies vs Athletics

Orioles vs Rays

Dodgers vs Rockies

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Giants

Mets vs Nationals

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Best MLB Player Props Today

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for tonight, April 8, 2022.

Logan Webb Over 5.5 Strikeouts vs Miami Marlins

Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants are going to be taking on the Miami Marlins on Friday. Although the Marlins are expected to be much better than they were a season ago, they will still offer many of the same guys in their lineup that they did last year.

My reasoning for this pick on Logan Webb over 5.5 strikeouts is that he struck out 158 batters during 2021 in only 148 innings pitched. When also looking at what the Miami Marlins did against right-handed pitching a season ago, the numbers make my pick more confident that Logan Webb should be able to hit this mark. The Marlins struck out the most against right-handed pitchers during the 2021 season with a rate of 27.5%.

Obviously, I do have some concerns that he might not pitch long enough to get the 5.5 strikeouts. However, he’s been somebody who does go deep into games, so even being in the early part of the season, he should still be able to get a decent amount of strikeouts in five or six innings of work.

Take Logan Webb over 5.5 strikeouts.

Randy Arozarena Over 1.5 Total Bases vs Baltimore Orioles

The next game is going to feature the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore is going to be sending John Means out on the mound, and Randy Arozarena has torn him up in his career.

Although it is just going to be a thirteen at-bat sample size, Randy Arozarena hits .462 against Means with two doubles and two home runs.

When also considering that the Tampa Bay Rays should be able to get him at least four or five at-bats in this one because the Baltimore Orioles have one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball, it seems likely that Arozarena is either going to be able to hit a double in one of those at-bats or be able to get on base twice in other ways.

Take Arozarena Over 1.5 Total Bases.