New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/8/22 Game Preview

All went according to plan for the New York Mets (1-0) in their season opener last night. Five shutout innings from emergency Opening Day starter Tylor Megill were huge as the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals (0-1) 5-1 to start the season on a positive note. The Mets will look to pick up their second straight win as they continue their series with the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46 ERA) is set to make his Mets debut tonight. This will be a homecoming for Scherzer, who pitched for the Nationals for the better part of seven years before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last year. Washington will counter with righty Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.48 ERA), who is one of their most important young pitchers. Gray was actually one of the players who went back to the Nationals in the Scherzer trade alongside catcher Keibert Ruiz.
Local Coverage:
Television: None
Streaming: Apple TV+
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Tonight’s starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/NiCpryqGns
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 8, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
This will be Scherzer’s first time facing the Nationals since they traded him to Los Angeles last summer. Scherzer went 92-47 with a 2.80 ERA, winning two Cy Youngs and a World Series in Washington.
Gray was hammered by the Mets in his lone start against them last season, giving up six runs in three innings of work, but received a no-decision for his efforts.
Brandon Nimmo (neck) is in the starting lineup for the first time this season. He will bat leadoff and start in center field.
Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth as the Mets may look to institute a time share behind the plate.
Tonight’s game will be baseball’s first streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ but fans will not need to pay for an account to access the game.
Nelson Cruz (8 for 21, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) and Alcides Escobar (12 for 41, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past.
Pete Alonso went 2 for 2 with a double against Gray last season.