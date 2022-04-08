New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/8/22 Game Preview

All went according to plan for the New York Mets (1-0) in their season opener last night. Five shutout innings from emergency Opening Day starter Tylor Megill were huge as the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals (0-1) 5-1 to start the season on a positive note. The Mets will look to pick up their second straight win as they continue their series with the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46 ERA) is set to make his Mets debut tonight. This will be a homecoming for Scherzer, who pitched for the Nationals for the better part of seven years before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last year. Washington will counter with righty Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.48 ERA), who is one of their most important young pitchers. Gray was actually one of the players who went back to the Nationals in the Scherzer trade alongside catcher Keibert Ruiz.

